2022 TribLive HSSN Baseball All-Stars

By:

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 6:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Sam Miller celebrates as he scores the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning against Penn-Trafford in their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at West Mifflin High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park pitcher Evan Holewinski throws against West Allegheny during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at W&J. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Cole Young bats against Central Catholic on Friday, April 22, 2022, at North Allegheny High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Bryan Rincon tries to elude Bethel Park’s David Kessler during their WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal on Friday, May 21, 2021, at La Roche University. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review South Park pitcher Drew Lafferty delivers against Mohawk during the WPIAL Class 3A championship on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon pitcher Jack Smith delivers against Upper St. Clair during the WPIAL Class 6A championship game on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Montour’s Mason Sike smiles after driving in a run with a sacrifice fly against Beaver on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Burkett Park in Robinson. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union pitcher Tyler Staub delivers against Eden Christian during the WPIAL Class A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Previous Next

This was a good year around the WPIAL for dominant pitchers and slick-fielding shortstops.

North Allegheny’s Cole Young should hear his name called next month during the MLB Draft, but the senior shortstop wasn’t the only impact player around Western Pennsylvania this spring. Among the others, Bethel Park’s Evan Holewinski and Montour’s Mason Sike each led their team to a state championship.

They‘re among the players selected here for the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 Baseball All-Stars.

Terrific 10

Jack Smith

Mt. Lebanon, sr., P/INF

The hard-throwing Harvard recruit struck out 79 batters in 42 1/3 innings to help the Blue Devils win the WPIAL Class 6A title. He went 5-1 with two saves and a 1.49 ERA. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was greater than five to one. He also batted .356 with 15 runs and 12 RBIs.

Cole Young

North Allegheny, sr., SS

Young showed why scouts project him to be a first-round pick in the MLB Draft. The Duke recruit batted .433 with 21 runs, 15 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits. He struck out only four times in 78 plate appearances, and played nearly flawless defense. He made four errors in 58 total chances and turned six double plays.

Evan Holewinski

Bethel Park, jr., P/INF

The Kent State commit played a leading role in helping the Black Hawks defend their PIAA Class 5A title. The right-hander, who won in both the state quarterfinals and finals, went 10-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 innings. He also batted .417.

Sam Miller

Peters Township, sr., P/INF

The Columbia recruit led the Indians to the WPIAL Class 5A final with a strong two-way effort. Miller batted .451 with 39 RBIs, 22 runs and 17 extra-base hits, including eight home runs. He also went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.

Bryan Rincon

Shaler, sr., SS

The Venezuela native is known as one of the WPIAL’s most sure-handed shortstops, but the switch-hitter is also dangerous at the plate. Rincon batted .455 this season with a .542 on-base percentage as Shaler reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. He had 13 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and scored 17 runs.

Mason Sike

Montour, sr., P/INF

Sike drove in 41 RBIs for the PIAA Class 4A champions with a .480 batting average, five home runs and 25 runs scored. The St. Bonaventure recruit also went 8-3 on the mound with a 1.64 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.

Drew Lafferty

South Park, sr., P/INF

The Eagles won the WPIAL Class 3A title behind Lafferty, who was a two-way standout. The Kentucky recruit batted .480 with 41 RBIs, 25 runs and 16 extra-base hits, while also posting an 8-3 record on the mound with a 1.64 ERA. He struck out 93 batters in 55 innings.

Lucas Arington

Hopewell, jr., P/INF

Arington drove in a team-high 32 RBIs for the top-seeded Vikings, who reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. He batted .456 with 13 runs scored. On the mound, the right-hander went 6-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 innings.

Zach Black

Serra Catholic, so., SS

Black was a big part of why Serra Catholic was one of the WPIAL’s highest-scoring teams. He batted .533, had 14 extra-base hits, scored a team-high 36 runs and drove in 32 RBIs. The Eagles won the WPIAL Class 2A title. His older brother Mark led Serra to a title three years earlier.

Tyler Staub

Union, sr., P/INF

Staub helped the Scotties defend their WPIAL Class A title by batting .527 at the plate and striking out 72 batters while on the mound. He went 7-2 with a 2.12 ERA. As a hitter, he had 12 RBIs, 18 runs, 12 extra-base hits and stole 18 bases.

• • • • •

Trib HSSN Postseason Awards

Baseball Head of the Class

Softball Head of the Class

Softball Terrific 10 All-Stars

Baseball HSSN Player of the Year (Monday)

Softball HSSN Player of the Year (Monday)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bethel Park, Hopewell, Montour, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Peters Township, Serra Catholic, Shaler, South Park, Union