2022 TribLive HSSN Baseball All-Stars
Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 6:15 PM
This was a good year around the WPIAL for dominant pitchers and slick-fielding shortstops.
North Allegheny’s Cole Young should hear his name called next month during the MLB Draft, but the senior shortstop wasn’t the only impact player around Western Pennsylvania this spring. Among the others, Bethel Park’s Evan Holewinski and Montour’s Mason Sike each led their team to a state championship.
They‘re among the players selected here for the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 Baseball All-Stars.
Terrific 10
Jack Smith
Mt. Lebanon, sr., P/INF
The hard-throwing Harvard recruit struck out 79 batters in 42 1/3 innings to help the Blue Devils win the WPIAL Class 6A title. He went 5-1 with two saves and a 1.49 ERA. His strikeout-to-walk ratio was greater than five to one. He also batted .356 with 15 runs and 12 RBIs.
Cole Young
North Allegheny, sr., SS
Young showed why scouts project him to be a first-round pick in the MLB Draft. The Duke recruit batted .433 with 21 runs, 15 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits. He struck out only four times in 78 plate appearances, and played nearly flawless defense. He made four errors in 58 total chances and turned six double plays.
Evan Holewinski
Bethel Park, jr., P/INF
The Kent State commit played a leading role in helping the Black Hawks defend their PIAA Class 5A title. The right-hander, who won in both the state quarterfinals and finals, went 10-0 with a 0.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 58 innings. He also batted .417.
Sam Miller
Peters Township, sr., P/INF
The Columbia recruit led the Indians to the WPIAL Class 5A final with a strong two-way effort. Miller batted .451 with 39 RBIs, 22 runs and 17 extra-base hits, including eight home runs. He also went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
Bryan Rincon
Shaler, sr., SS
The Venezuela native is known as one of the WPIAL’s most sure-handed shortstops, but the switch-hitter is also dangerous at the plate. Rincon batted .455 this season with a .542 on-base percentage as Shaler reached the WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. He had 13 extra-base hits, 19 RBIs and scored 17 runs.
Mason Sike
Montour, sr., P/INF
Sike drove in 41 RBIs for the PIAA Class 4A champions with a .480 batting average, five home runs and 25 runs scored. The St. Bonaventure recruit also went 8-3 on the mound with a 1.64 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
Drew Lafferty
South Park, sr., P/INF
The Eagles won the WPIAL Class 3A title behind Lafferty, who was a two-way standout. The Kentucky recruit batted .480 with 41 RBIs, 25 runs and 16 extra-base hits, while also posting an 8-3 record on the mound with a 1.64 ERA. He struck out 93 batters in 55 innings.
Lucas Arington
Hopewell, jr., P/INF
Arington drove in a team-high 32 RBIs for the top-seeded Vikings, who reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. He batted .456 with 13 runs scored. On the mound, the right-hander went 6-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 40 innings.
Zach Black
Serra Catholic, so., SS
Black was a big part of why Serra Catholic was one of the WPIAL’s highest-scoring teams. He batted .533, had 14 extra-base hits, scored a team-high 36 runs and drove in 32 RBIs. The Eagles won the WPIAL Class 2A title. His older brother Mark led Serra to a title three years earlier.
Tyler Staub
Union, sr., P/INF
Staub helped the Scotties defend their WPIAL Class A title by batting .527 at the plate and striking out 72 batters while on the mound. He went 7-2 with a 2.12 ERA. As a hitter, he had 12 RBIs, 18 runs, 12 extra-base hits and stole 18 bases.
