2022 TribLive HSSN Softball All-Stars

Sunday, June 26, 2022

In WPIAL softball, there’s no requirement for underclassmen to wait their turn.

Just take a look at this year’s champions. Many of them relied on freshmen and sophomores in key roles on their journey to the WPIAL or state finals. Among them, Neshannock freshman pitcher Addy Frye led the Lancers to a perfect season.

Four seniors still earned spots here on the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 Softball All-Stars, along with two juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen.

Deirdre Flaherty

Mt. Lebanon, jr., C/1B/3B

The Mt. Lebanon power-hitter had 19 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs for the Blue Devils, who reached the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals. Flaherty batted .612 with a .696 on-base percentage, 33 RBIs and 15 runs. She had four multi-homer games.

Maddie Gross

Seneca Valley, sr., 1B/P

Gross led the Raiders to a WPIAL Class 6A title and a state runner-up finish by batting .519 with a team-best 48 RBIs. She collected 20 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs and scored 28 times. She also made 12 pitching appearances and struck out 58 batters in 48 innings.

Mia Smith

Penn-Trafford, sr., P

The Pitt-Johnstown recruit went 20-4 for the Warriors, who were WPIAL Class 5A runners-up and reached the state semifinals. She posted a 1.38 ERA with 203 strikeouts in 132 innings. She graduates with a career record of 42-8 and 400 strikeouts.

Jenna Clontz

Armstrong, jr., OF

The Gannon commit was part of a high-powered offense that won the WPIAL Class 5A title, finished as state runner-up and scored 10 or more runs 15 times. Clontz batted .395 with 28 RBIs and 15 extra-base hits — none bigger than a walk-off homer in the WPIAL finals.

Payton List

Beaver, sr., P/1B

The Virginia Tech recruit was dominant this spring, posting an 18-1 record for the WPIAL Class 4A champion and striking out 271 batters in 134 2/3 innings. Her ERA was 0.36. She batted .590 with 42 runs, 24 RBIs and 22 extra-base hits (including 10 home runs).

Shelby Telegdy

Elizabeth Forward, so., P/3B

Telegdy led the Warriors to the WPIAL final with both her arm and her bat. She went 13-4 pitching with a 1.71 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 98 innings for the Class 4A runners-up. She also batted .521 with 25 RBIs, 21 runs and 17 extra-base hits (including seven homers).

Leah Kuban, so., OF

Avonworth

The Antelopes won WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles with a young lineup headlined by Kuban, a sophomore outfielder who batted .459 with 28 runs and 26 RBIs. She also hit eight home runs, including a key blast in the state semifinals.

Addy Frye

Neshannock, fr., P/3B/1B

If not for the roster, no one would’ve known Frye was a freshman. She went 21-0 with a 0.85 ERA and struck out 175 batters as the Lancers won WPIAL and PIAA Class 2A titles. She also batted better than .500 and had led the WPIAL with 44 regular-season RBIs.

Maddie Griffin

Ligonier Valley, sr., P

The Youngstown State recruit was again one of the WPIAL’s top pitchers, striking out 134 batters in 62 1/3 innings. She was 8-2 and posted a 0.23 ERA, but a late-season hand injury stunted her season. She also batted .471 and scored 23 runs.

Mia Pruehs

Union, fr., P/OF

The freshman was a two-way standout for the Scotties, who won the WPIAL Class A title. She batted .524 at the plate and led her team with 29 RBIs and 35 runs scored. In the circle, she went 14-1 with a 1.74 ERA and struck out 193 batters in 96 1/3 innings.

