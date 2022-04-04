2022 TribLive HSSN Boys Basketball All-Stars | Terrific 10

Monday, April 4, 2022 | 3:54 AM

This was a history-making year for WPIAL boys basketball with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leading the way.

The record-setting Chargers were one of three teams that won a WPIAL title with an undefeated record, joining Quaker Valley and Laurel Highlands. All three championships squads are represented here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 boys basketball all-stars.

The list includes six seniors, but also two sophomores and two juniors.

Terrific 10

Devin Carney

Butler

6-1, senior, G

Carney finished his senior season with 2,071 career points and led Butler to the WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinals. The Elon recruit averaged 25.3 points and scored 30 or more nine times. As one of the WPIAL’s best shooters, Carney made 73 3-pointers this season.

Brandin Cummings

Lincoln Park

6-2, sophomore, G

Cummings averaged 21 points and four assists for the Leopards, who reached the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals and the PIAA second round. Pitt recently joined his list of college offers, which included Duquesne, South Carolina, Creighton and others. He’s one of the WPIAL’s top 3-point shooters.

Keondre Deshields

Laurel Highlands

6-3, junior, G

Deshields was the leading scorer and rebounder for a Laurel Highlands team that went 27-1 and won the WPIAL Class 5A championship. He averaged 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. His season high was 32 points. Pitt-Johnstown gave Deshields his first college offer last month.

Jake DiMichele

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

6-3, senior, G

DiMichele won his fourth WPIAL title and his second PIAA championship while averaging 31.9 points for undefeated OLSH. The Chargers tied a state record with 68 consecutive wins. DiMichele finished second all-time on the WPIAL scoring list with 2,642 points. He had 51 points in one game this season.

Markus Frank

Quaker Valley

6-6, senior, F

Frank was a layup machine for WPIAL champion Quaker Valley, scoring a team-best 28.1 points and shooting 68% from the field. His 45-point effort in a WPIAL quarterfinal is a single-game school record. He also averaged 10 rebounds. He has 1,462 career points, fifth-most in QV history.

Rodney Gallagher

Laurel Highlands

6-0, junior, G

Gallagher won his second WPIAL title in three years, each time with a pair of game-winning free throws. The point guard averaged 18.7 points and was a 37% shooter from 3-point range. He also owned a 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. The highly recruited two-sport athlete has said he’ll play football in college.

Royce Parham

North Hills

6-7, sophomore, F

Parham was a force in the middle for North Hills on both ends of the floor. He averaged 22 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for the WPIAL Class 6A runner-up Indians, who started the season 24-0. He shot 64% from the field. He already has college offers from Duquesne and Robert Morris.

Adou Thiero

Quaker Valley

6-6, senior, G

Thiero averaged 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Quakers, who won the WPIAL Class 4A title and were state runners-up. He received college offers from Pitt, Kentucky and Maryland after the team’s postseason run. His 1,624 career points rank third in team history. He scored 44 points in a game, a team record Frank later broke.

Mike Wells

New Castle

6-4, senior, G

Wells averaged 23 points and 6.5 rebounds for a New Castle team that won 27 games and reached both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A finals. He shot 60% from the field, and made 63 3-pointers. The multi-sport athlete will play football at Youngstown State.

Eli Yofan

Fox Chapel

6-3, senior, G

Yofan led the Foxes to their first WPIAL title since 1977. He was the team’s leading scorer (19.3 ppg) and rebounder (5.9 rpg). Fox Chapel went 27-2 and reached the PIAA Class 6A semifinals. Yofan tied a career high with 34 points in the WPIAL quarterfinals, and graduates with 1,600 career points. He received offers from Army and Navy.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

