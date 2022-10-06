TribLIVE Logo
2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 6

By: Tribune-Review
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 7:19 PM

Today

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

City League

Nonconference

Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Northeast

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)

Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)

Interstate

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Western Hills

Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)

Midwestern

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)

Black Hills

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN)

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)

South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)

University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)

Saturday

Class A

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m. (HSSN*)

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)

*Live video stream on Trib HSSN

