2022 Western Pa. high school football schedule, broadcasts for Week 6
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 | 7:19 PM
Today
WPIAL
Class A
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
City League
Nonconference
Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 6A
Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN)
Class 5A
Allegheny Six
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1020 AM, 100.1 FM)
Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Northeast
Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Class 4A
Big Seven
Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 95.3 FM)
Greater Allegheny
Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM, 100.3 FM)
Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Parkway
Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1460 AM, 95.7 FM)
Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Allegheny 6
Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.
East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 680 AM)
Interstate
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Western Hills
Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.
Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Century
Brentwood at Waynesburg Central, 7 p.m.
McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1450 AM)
Midwestern
Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m. (HSSN*)
Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Union at Rochester, 7 p.m. (HSSN*, 1230 AM, 99.3 FM)
Black Hills
Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
California at West Greene, 7 p.m. (HSSN)
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 107.1 FM)
South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.
Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Independent
Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 590 AM, 101.1 FM)
University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.
Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m. (HSSN, 1050 AM)
Saturday
Class A
Black Hills
Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m. (HSSN*)
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m. (HSSN*)
*Live video stream on Trib HSSN
