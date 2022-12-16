2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: 2-way standouts lead Big Seven postseason honors

Friday, December 16, 2022 | 1:07 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review McKeesport senior running back Bobbie Boyd streaks down the sideline for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ 19-7 win over Penn-Trafford on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Warrior Stadium in Harrison City.

McKeesport teammates Bobbie Boyd and Jahmil Perryman were two-way stars for the Tigers this season, but they weren’t the only players in the Big Seven pulling double duty.

Coaches also named Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, Thomas Jefferson’s Jordan Mayer and Trinity’s Ty Banco all-conference on both sides of the ball.

The top individual awards went to Gallagher and Boyd, who were named the offensive and defensive MVPs.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Brady Boyle, McKeesport, C, 6-1, 255, jr.

Jase Banco, Trinity, G, 5-11, 253, jr.

Dimitri Brooks, McKeesport, G, 6-1, 290, sr.

Ty Banco, Trinity, OT, 6-1, 280, sr.

Peyton Krueger, Thomas Jefferson, OT, 6-2, 260, sr.

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson, TE, 6-5, 230, sr.

Keondre DeShields, Laurel Highlands, WR, 6-4, 195, sr.

Kollin Stevens, Latrobe, WR, 5-10, 180, sr.

Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson, WR, 6-0, 175, jr.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, QB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport, RB, 5-8, 175, sr.

Robert Fulton, Latrobe, RB, 5-11, 205, sr.

Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport, MPB, 5-9, 175, sr.

Harry Radcliffe, Laurel Highlands, K, 5-9, 170, sr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Ty Banco, Trinity, DL, 6-1, 280, sr.

Billy Barton, Laurel Highlands, DL, 6-2, 255, jr.

Courtney Dunn, McKeesport, DL, 6-1, 255, sr.

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson, DL, 6-5, 230, sr.

Jimeer Brown, McKeesport, LB, 5-11, 190, sr.

John Janusek, Thomas Jefferson, LB, 6-0, 210, sr.

Shayne McGraw, McKeesport, LB, 5-11, 200, sr.

Alex Tatsch, Latrobe, LB, 10, 6-2, 205, so.

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport, DB, 5-8, 175, sr.

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Jahmil Perryman, McKeesport, DB, 5-9, 175, sr.

Ja’Tawn Williams, Latrobe, DB, 6-1, 170, jr.

Andy Graham, Thomas Jefferson, P, 6-0, 205, sr.

Offensive POY: Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands

Defensive POY: Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

