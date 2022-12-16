2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors
By:
Friday, December 16, 2022 | 2:04 AM
Aliquippa players received a dozen first-team spots on the Parkway all-conference team, including six claimed by a trio of linemen honored on both sides of the ball.
Naquan Crowder, Neco Eberhardt and Jason McBride were instrumental in the Quips winning the conference title before adding another WPIAL championship. Eberhardt, Crowder, quarterback Quentin Goode and coach Mike Warfield also earned individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.
Central Valley’s Jackson Tonya was named the conference’s top defensive player as the Warriors claimed nine first-team spots.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.
Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, WR, 6-1, 183, sr.
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa, OT, 6-3, 341, sr.
Nick McCreary, Central Valley, OT, 6-1, 262, jr.
Shane Tuthill, West Allegheny, OT, 6-3, 294, sr.
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, G, 6-2, 286, sr.
Jason McBride, Aliquippa, G, 6-2, 298, sr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, C, 6-2, 231, sr.
Matt Gerovac, Central Valley, TE, 6-2, 205, sr.
Quentin Good, Aliquippa, QB, 5-8, 164, jr.
Brock Cornell, West Allegheny, RB, 5-11, 150, so.
Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley, RB, 5-11, 185, sr.
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa, RB, 5-11, 203, sr.
Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny, ATH, 6-0, 180, sr.
Serafino DeSantis Central Valley, K, 6-0, 195, sr.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, DE, 6-2, 231, sr.
Jonas Halaja, Montour, DE, 6-3, 230, sr.
Jason McBride, Aliquippa, DL, 6-2, 298, sr.
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, DL, 6-2, 286, sr.
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa, DL, 6-3, 341, sr.
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa, ILB, 6-2, 210, jr.
Eric Davis, Blackhawk, ILB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OLB, 5-11, 185, sr.
Dorius Moreland, Aliquippa, OLB, 6-0, 181, sr.
Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, DB, 6-1, 183, sr.
Dontae Campagna, Blackhawk, DB, 5-9, 165, jr.
Brock Cornell, West Allegheny, DB, 5-11, 150, so.
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 190, sr.
Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, ATH, 5-10, 161, sr.
C.J. Sonson, Montour, P, 5-10, 170, sr.
Tony Vanzin, Chartiers Valley, LS, 6-0, 240, sr.
Offensive MVP: Quentin Goode, Aliquippa
Defensive MVP: Jackson Tonya, Central Valley
O-lineman MVP: Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa
D-linemen MVP: Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa/Jackson Tonya, Central Valley
Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Aliquippa, Ambridge, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Montour, New Castle, West Allegheny
More Football• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: 10 Armstrong players, coach Frank Fabian earn Greater Allegheny honors
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: 2-way standouts lead Big Seven postseason honors
• Woodland Hills seeks applicants to replace football coach Tim Bostard
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Upper St. Clair places 10 on Allegheny Six team