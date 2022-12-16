2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Aliquippa, coach Mike Warfield lead Parkway honors

Friday, December 16, 2022 | 2:04 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa lineman Naquan Crowder returns an interception against Central Valley on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Freedom Area High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Cameron Lindsey scores past Bishop McDevitt’s Ty Kephart during the PIAA Class 4A state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at Cumberland Valley High School. Previous Next

Aliquippa players received a dozen first-team spots on the Parkway all-conference team, including six claimed by a trio of linemen honored on both sides of the ball.

Naquan Crowder, Neco Eberhardt and Jason McBride were instrumental in the Quips winning the conference title before adding another WPIAL championship. Eberhardt, Crowder, quarterback Quentin Goode and coach Mike Warfield also earned individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.

Central Valley’s Jackson Tonya was named the conference’s top defensive player as the Warriors claimed nine first-team spots.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.

Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, WR, 6-1, 183, sr.

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa, OT, 6-3, 341, sr.

Nick McCreary, Central Valley, OT, 6-1, 262, jr.

Shane Tuthill, West Allegheny, OT, 6-3, 294, sr.

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, G, 6-2, 286, sr.

Jason McBride, Aliquippa, G, 6-2, 298, sr.

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, C, 6-2, 231, sr.

Matt Gerovac, Central Valley, TE, 6-2, 205, sr.

Quentin Good, Aliquippa, QB, 5-8, 164, jr.

Brock Cornell, West Allegheny, RB, 5-11, 150, so.

Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley, RB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa, RB, 5-11, 203, sr.

Nodin Tracy, West Allegheny, ATH, 6-0, 180, sr.

Serafino DeSantis Central Valley, K, 6-0, 195, sr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley, DE, 6-2, 231, sr.

Jonas Halaja, Montour, DE, 6-3, 230, sr.

Jason McBride, Aliquippa, DL, 6-2, 298, sr.

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa, DL, 6-2, 286, sr.

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa, DL, 6-3, 341, sr.

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa, ILB, 6-2, 210, jr.

Eric Davis, Blackhawk, ILB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley, OLB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Dorius Moreland, Aliquippa, OLB, 6-0, 181, sr.

Donovan Walker, Aliquippa, DB, 6-1, 183, sr.

Dontae Campagna, Blackhawk, DB, 5-9, 165, jr.

Brock Cornell, West Allegheny, DB, 5-11, 150, so.

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley, DB, 6-2, 190, sr.

Nico Taddy, West Allegheny, ATH, 5-10, 161, sr.

C.J. Sonson, Montour, P, 5-10, 170, sr.

Tony Vanzin, Chartiers Valley, LS, 6-0, 240, sr.

Offensive MVP: Quentin Goode, Aliquippa

Defensive MVP: Jackson Tonya, Central Valley

O-lineman MVP: Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa

D-linemen MVP: Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa/Jackson Tonya, Central Valley

Coach of the Year: Mike Warfield, Aliquippa

