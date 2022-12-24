2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Greensburg Central Catholic tops Eastern awards
By:
Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 8:32 AM
Conference champion Greensburg Central Catholic earned eight first-team spots on the all-conference team including two by lineman Ryan Kimmel, who was recognized on both sides of the ball.
The Centurions went 6-0 in the conference.
Kimmel, a senior, also was named the conference’s lineman of the year.
Second-place Clairton (5-1) earned four spots and senior lineman Ty Law was named defensive player of the year.
Third-place Leechburg (4-2) received seven first-team spots including two for senior Braylan Lovelace, the conference’s offensive player of the year.
First team offense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Capone Jones, Clairton, QB, 5-11, 190, sr.
Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, RB, 6-3, 200, sr.
Dásjon Craggette, Greensburg Central Catholic, RB, 5-10, 190, jr.
Noah Sanders, Jeannette, WR, 5-8, 150, sr.
Keith Wright, Clairton, WR, 5-9, 167, sr.
Nate Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.
Logan Kline, Leechburg, WR, 6-1, 190, sr.
Jake Cummings, Leechburg, TE, 5-11, 180, so.
Gavin Holemeyer, Jeannette, C, 5-7, 215, jr.
Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic, G, 6-2, 225, sr.
Liam McElligott, Riverview, G, 6-5, 230, sr.
Ty Law, Clairton, OT, 5-10, 240, sr.
Eli Washington, Greensburg Central Catholic, OT, 6-2, 265, sr.
Jaydin Canady, Greensburg Central Catholic, Utility, 5-9, 180, sr.
Ryan Shaw, Leechburg, K, 5-9, 175, jr.
First team defense
Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Lonnie Greene, Jeannette, DE, 6-1, 200, so.
Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic, DE, 6-2, 225, sr.
Ty Law, Clairton, DT, 5-10, 240, sr.
Brandon Lucas, Leechburg, DT, 6-2, 250, sr.
Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, LB, 6-3, 200, sr.
Noah Bradley, Springdale, LB, 5-10, 175, jr.
Payton Molter, Jeannette, LB, 5-9, 174, jr.
Landon Johnson, Riverview, LB, 5-10, 185, jr.
Tyler Foley, Leechburg, CB, 6-0, 165, sr.
Amari Mack, Greensburg Central Catholic, CB, 5-11, 185, sr.
Samir Crosby, Greensburg Central Catholic, S, 5-10, 150, fr.
Keyshaun Thompson, Frazier, S, 5-8, 150, sr.
Michael Mason, Jeannette, Utility, 5-8, 159, jr.
Austin Wilson, Frazier, P, 5-10, 155, jr.
Offensive Player of the Year: Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
Defensive Player of the Year: Ty Law, Clairton
Lineman of the Year: Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Clairton, Frazier, Greensburg C.C., Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview
More Football• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Mapletown leads Tri-County South after historic season
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Union’s Braylon Thomas leads Big 7 award winners
• 2022 All-City League Football Team: Westinghouse’s Keyshawn Morsillo, coach Donta Green take top honors
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Avonworth sweeps MVP honors in Western Hills
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Belle Vernon gets 12 spots on Interstate 1st team