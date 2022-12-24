2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Greensburg Central Catholic tops Eastern awards

Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 8:32 AM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jaydin Canady runs for a touchdown unopposed against Clairton on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Conference champion Greensburg Central Catholic earned eight first-team spots on the all-conference team including two by lineman Ryan Kimmel, who was recognized on both sides of the ball.

The Centurions went 6-0 in the conference.

Kimmel, a senior, also was named the conference’s lineman of the year.

Second-place Clairton (5-1) earned four spots and senior lineman Ty Law was named defensive player of the year.

Third-place Leechburg (4-2) received seven first-team spots including two for senior Braylan Lovelace, the conference’s offensive player of the year.

First team offense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Capone Jones, Clairton, QB, 5-11, 190, sr.

Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, RB, 6-3, 200, sr.

Dásjon Craggette, Greensburg Central Catholic, RB, 5-10, 190, jr.

Noah Sanders, Jeannette, WR, 5-8, 150, sr.

Keith Wright, Clairton, WR, 5-9, 167, sr.

Nate Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, WR, 6-2, 190, sr.

Logan Kline, Leechburg, WR, 6-1, 190, sr.

Jake Cummings, Leechburg, TE, 5-11, 180, so.

Gavin Holemeyer, Jeannette, C, 5-7, 215, jr.

Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic, G, 6-2, 225, sr.

Liam McElligott, Riverview, G, 6-5, 230, sr.

Ty Law, Clairton, OT, 5-10, 240, sr.

Eli Washington, Greensburg Central Catholic, OT, 6-2, 265, sr.

Jaydin Canady, Greensburg Central Catholic, Utility, 5-9, 180, sr.

Ryan Shaw, Leechburg, K, 5-9, 175, jr.

First team defense

Player, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Lonnie Greene, Jeannette, DE, 6-1, 200, so.

Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic, DE, 6-2, 225, sr.

Ty Law, Clairton, DT, 5-10, 240, sr.

Brandon Lucas, Leechburg, DT, 6-2, 250, sr.

Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg, LB, 6-3, 200, sr.

Noah Bradley, Springdale, LB, 5-10, 175, jr.

Payton Molter, Jeannette, LB, 5-9, 174, jr.

Landon Johnson, Riverview, LB, 5-10, 185, jr.

Tyler Foley, Leechburg, CB, 6-0, 165, sr.

Amari Mack, Greensburg Central Catholic, CB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Samir Crosby, Greensburg Central Catholic, S, 5-10, 150, fr.

Keyshaun Thompson, Frazier, S, 5-8, 150, sr.

Michael Mason, Jeannette, Utility, 5-8, 159, jr.

Austin Wilson, Frazier, P, 5-10, 155, jr.

Offensive Player of the Year: Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

Defensive Player of the Year: Ty Law, Clairton

Lineman of the Year: Ryan Kimmel, Greensburg Central Catholic

