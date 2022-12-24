2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Mapletown leads Tri-County South after historic season

By:

Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 8:31 AM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson runs past Monessen’s Daniel Dozier during their game Oct. 21, 2022, at Mapletown.

Mapletown celebrated its first undefeated regular season since 1968, a feat that was recognized in all-conference awards.

George Messich was named coach of the year in the Tri-County South and nine of his players earned all-conference honors after finishing the regular season 10-0. The list included senior running back Landan Stevenson, who led the WPIAL in rushing with 2,342 yards and scored a league-high 45 touchdowns.

The Maples finished 11-1 overall and won their first playoff game in team history, a 41-28 win over Leechburg in the first round.

Bentworth

Vitali Daniels, QB/LB, 6-1, 200, jr.

Lucas Burt, TE/LB, 6-0, 170, so.

Beth-Center

Zack Sussan, TE, 5-11, 165, sr.

Tyler Debnar, RB, 5-5, 155, sr.

Domonik Revi, QB, 5-8, 150, sr.

Johnathan Esmond, OL, 6-2, 285, jr.

California

Jake Layhue, QB/DB, 6-4, 205, jr.

Caden Powell, WR/DB, 6-1, 165, sr.

Aiden Lowden, TE/LB, 6-0, 206, sr.

Spencer Petrucci, RB/OLB, 5-11, 175, jr.

Addison Panepinto, FB/LB, 5-9, 255, sr.

Tanner Pierce, OL/DE, 6-3, 275, sr.

Cole Wolpink, OL/DE, 6-3, 235, sr.

Carmichaels

Alec Anderson, QB/LB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Tyler Richmond, WR/DB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Aydan Adamson, HB/LB, 6-2, 190, jr.

Ambrose Adamson, HB/LB, 5-10, 170, jr.

Parker Hyatt, OL/DL, 6-1, 180, sr.

Bradley Schoenfeldt, OL/DL, 6-4, 290, so.

Chris Mincer, OL/DL, 6-3, 230, sr.

Jefferson-Morgan

Houston Guesman, WR , 5-10, 160, so.

Colin Bisceglia, LB, 5-9, 175, jr.

Ewing Jamison, WR , 6-0, 180, sr.

Cole Jones, QB, 5-10, 220, sr.

Mapletown

Coach of the Year: George Messich

Landan Stevenson, RB/LB, 5-11, 180, sr.

A.J. Vanata, RB/LB, 5-10, 205, jr.

Brody Evans, QB/RB/LB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Evan Griffin, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, jr.

Brock Evans, WR/DB, 5-9, 155, so.

Levi Howard, OL/DL, 5-11, 170, sr.

Isaac Hall, OL/DL, 5-11, 250, jr.

Grant Murin, OL/DL, 6-4, 280, sr.

Cohen Stout, OL/LB, 6-1, 245, sr.

Monessen

Tyvaughn Kershaw, RB, 5-9, 185, fr.

Daevon Burke, Specialist, 5-10, 185, jr.

Rodney Johnson, DL, 6-0, 235, fr.

Nigier Foster, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.

Jermere Majors, LB, 6-1, 230, jr.

Trevian Thompson, DL, 6-2, 300, sr.

Jaisean Blackman, OL, 6-2, 270, sr.

West Greene

Colin Brady, RB/DB, 6-2, 195, jr.

Johnny Lampe, RB/LB, 5-9, 195, jr.

Colin Whyte, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, fr.

Brian Jackson, OL/DL, 5-9, 270, jr.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene