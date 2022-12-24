2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Mapletown leads Tri-County South after historic season
By:
Saturday, December 24, 2022 | 8:31 AM
Mapletown celebrated its first undefeated regular season since 1968, a feat that was recognized in all-conference awards.
George Messich was named coach of the year in the Tri-County South and nine of his players earned all-conference honors after finishing the regular season 10-0. The list included senior running back Landan Stevenson, who led the WPIAL in rushing with 2,342 yards and scored a league-high 45 touchdowns.
The Maples finished 11-1 overall and won their first playoff game in team history, a 41-28 win over Leechburg in the first round.
Vitali Daniels, QB/LB, 6-1, 200, jr.
Lucas Burt, TE/LB, 6-0, 170, so.
Zack Sussan, TE, 5-11, 165, sr.
Tyler Debnar, RB, 5-5, 155, sr.
Domonik Revi, QB, 5-8, 150, sr.
Johnathan Esmond, OL, 6-2, 285, jr.
Jake Layhue, QB/DB, 6-4, 205, jr.
Caden Powell, WR/DB, 6-1, 165, sr.
Aiden Lowden, TE/LB, 6-0, 206, sr.
Spencer Petrucci, RB/OLB, 5-11, 175, jr.
Addison Panepinto, FB/LB, 5-9, 255, sr.
Tanner Pierce, OL/DE, 6-3, 275, sr.
Cole Wolpink, OL/DE, 6-3, 235, sr.
Alec Anderson, QB/LB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Tyler Richmond, WR/DB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Aydan Adamson, HB/LB, 6-2, 190, jr.
Ambrose Adamson, HB/LB, 5-10, 170, jr.
Parker Hyatt, OL/DL, 6-1, 180, sr.
Bradley Schoenfeldt, OL/DL, 6-4, 290, so.
Chris Mincer, OL/DL, 6-3, 230, sr.
Houston Guesman, WR , 5-10, 160, so.
Colin Bisceglia, LB, 5-9, 175, jr.
Ewing Jamison, WR , 6-0, 180, sr.
Cole Jones, QB, 5-10, 220, sr.
Coach of the Year: George Messich
Landan Stevenson, RB/LB, 5-11, 180, sr.
A.J. Vanata, RB/LB, 5-10, 205, jr.
Brody Evans, QB/RB/LB, 5-11, 185, sr.
Evan Griffin, WR/DB, 5-11, 165, jr.
Brock Evans, WR/DB, 5-9, 155, so.
Levi Howard, OL/DL, 5-11, 170, sr.
Isaac Hall, OL/DL, 5-11, 250, jr.
Grant Murin, OL/DL, 6-4, 280, sr.
Cohen Stout, OL/LB, 6-1, 245, sr.
Tyvaughn Kershaw, RB, 5-9, 185, fr.
Daevon Burke, Specialist, 5-10, 185, jr.
Rodney Johnson, DL, 6-0, 235, fr.
Nigier Foster, DB, 5-9, 165, sr.
Jermere Majors, LB, 6-1, 230, jr.
Trevian Thompson, DL, 6-2, 300, sr.
Jaisean Blackman, OL, 6-2, 270, sr.
Colin Brady, RB/DB, 6-2, 195, jr.
Johnny Lampe, RB/LB, 5-9, 195, jr.
Colin Whyte, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, fr.
Brian Jackson, OL/DL, 5-9, 270, jr.
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Mapletown, Monessen, West Greene
More Football• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Greensburg Central Catholic tops Eastern awards
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Union’s Braylon Thomas leads Big 7 award winners
• 2022 All-City League Football Team: Westinghouse’s Keyshawn Morsillo, coach Donta Green take top honors
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Avonworth sweeps MVP honors in Western Hills
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Belle Vernon gets 12 spots on Interstate 1st team