2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team

By:

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review North Allegheny coach Art Walker celebrates with his team after winning the WPIAL Class 6A championship.

The WPIAL classification for the biggest schools was the league’s smallest overall with only five teams.

Yet, the schedule was maybe the most competitive in the WPIAL, with only North Allegheny going undefeated in conference play. The Tigers were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team and Art Walker was named the top coach in Class 6A.

The team was chosen by conference coaches.

North Allegheny finished 11-2 overall, went 4-0 in the conference and ultimately celebrated its first WPIAL title since 2012. Central Catholic received six spots on the first team, Mt. Lebanon had five, and Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley had four apiece.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Jack Yatchenko, North Allegheny, C, 6-3, 280, so.

Kade Capristo, Mt. Lebanon, G, 6-3, 295, sr.

Lucas Lambert, Seneca Valley, G, 6-3, 260, sr.

Andrew Fontana, Central Catholic, OT, 6-5, 250, sr.

Abdallah Daud, North Allegheny, OT, 6-5, 280, sr.

Aiden Lyczek, Seneca Valley, TE, 6-4, 235, sr.

Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan, QB, 6-1, 205, jr.

Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan, RB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Andrew Gavlik, North Allegheny, RB, 6-0, 185, sr.

Austyn Winkleblech, Canon-McMillan, WR, 6-1, 170, sr.

Peter Gonzalez, Central Catholic, WR, 6-3, 200, jr.

Michael Beiersdorf, Mt. Lebanon, WR, 6-2, 195, sr.

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny, At-Large, 5-10, 170, jr.

Nick Van Winkle, North Allegheny, K, 5-10, 160, jr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Connor Young, Mt. Lebanon, DT, 6-3, 250, jr.

Cameron Chmura, North Allegheny, DT, 6-3, 275, jr.

Ty Yuhas, Central Catholic, DE, 6-4, 250, jr.

Grayson Dee, Mt. Lebanon, DE, 6-2,230, sr.

Cole Sullivan, Central Catholic, ILB, 6-4, 195, jr.

Will Hartung, Mt. Lebanon, ILB, 6-2, 195, sr.

Tyree Alualu, North Allegheny, ILB, 6-0, 205, jr.

Kent McMahon, Canon-McMillan, OLB, 6-2, 218, sr.

Chris D’Appolonia, Seneca Valley, OLB, 6-4, 225, sr.

Xxavier Thomas, Central Catholic, DB, 5-10, 160, so.

Vernon Settles, Central Catholic, DB, 6-1, 150, jr.

Campbell Melzer, North Allegheny, DB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Luke Lawson, Seneca Valley, DB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Rourke Kennedy, North Allegheny, P, 6-3, 188, sr.

Coach of the Year: Art Walker, North Allegheny

•••

2022 WPIAL all-conference teams

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Seven Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny 6 Conference

Interstate Conference

Western Hills Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Big 7 Conference

Black Hills Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Central Catholic, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, Seneca Valley