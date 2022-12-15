TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn-Trafford has 7 spots on Big East 1st team

By:
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Penn-Trafford’s size up front was a strength this season and opposing coaches recognized that group favorably when voting for the all-conference team.

The Warriors, who led the Big East with seven first-team spots, had four linemen chosen: center Joe Enick, guard Mike Paterra, offensive tackle Zach Tomosovich and defensive end Conlan Greene. The team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals this season, a year after winning the state title.

Conference co-champion Franklin Regional and Gateway received six spots each.

Franklin Regional wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Hudock received honors for offense and defense, and Lance Getsy was name the conference’s top coach. Gateway’s selections included two-way lineman Matt Brooks and wide receiver/defensive back Dallas Harper.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, C, 6-3, 290, sr.

Mike Paterra, Penn-Trafford, G, 6-1, 260, sr.

Nick Petrucci, Franklin Regional, G, 6-4, 261, sr.

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, OT, 6-5, 315, jr.

Matt Brooks, Gateway, OT, 6-2, 275, sr.

Anthony Vallano, Hempfield, TE, 6-3, 230, sr.

Brad Birch, Gateway, QB, 6-1, 185, jr.

Gino Caesar, Hempfield, RB, 5-10, 200, sr.

Eryck Moore, Plum, RB, 6-2, 195, sr.

Dallas Harper, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 185, sr.

Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional, WR, 6-1, 184, jr.

Jackson Pons, Norwin, WR, 6-2, 185, jr.

Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, At-Large, 6-3, 215, sr.

Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional, At-Large, 6-2, 185, sr.

Joey Castle, Norwin, K, 6-3, 195, sr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-4, 250, sr.

Matt Brooks, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 275, sr.

Noah Vogel, Norwin, DE, 6-3, 225, sr.

Andrew Devola, Franklin Regional, DT, 6-2, 241, so.

Remy Bose, Gateway, ILB, 6-1, 218, jr.

Owen Sinclair, Franklin Regional, ILB, 6-1, 235, jr.

Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, OLB, 6-3, 215, sr.

Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, OLB, 6-1, 210, sr.

Kade Thomas, Plum, OLB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Carmen Metcalfe, Penn-Trafford, DB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Jackson Pons, Norwin, DB, 6-2, 185, jr.

Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional, DB, 6-1, 184, jr.

Dallas Harper, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Joey Castle, Norwin, P, 6-3, 195, sr.

Coach of the Year: Lance Getsy, Franklin Regional

2022 WPIAL all-conference teams

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny Six Conference

Big East Conference

Northeast Conference

Big Seven Conference

Greater Allegheny Conference

Parkway Conference

Allegheny 6 Conference

Interstate Conference

Western Hills Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Big 7 Conference

Black Hills Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South Conference

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: , , , , ,

More High School Football

2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn Hills, Pine-Richland lead Class 5A Northeast honors
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Upper St. Clair places 10 on Allegheny Six team
Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter