2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn-Trafford has 7 spots on Big East 1st team
By:
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM
Penn-Trafford’s size up front was a strength this season and opposing coaches recognized that group favorably when voting for the all-conference team.
The Warriors, who led the Big East with seven first-team spots, had four linemen chosen: center Joe Enick, guard Mike Paterra, offensive tackle Zach Tomosovich and defensive end Conlan Greene. The team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals this season, a year after winning the state title.
Conference co-champion Franklin Regional and Gateway received six spots each.
Franklin Regional wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Hudock received honors for offense and defense, and Lance Getsy was name the conference’s top coach. Gateway’s selections included two-way lineman Matt Brooks and wide receiver/defensive back Dallas Harper.
First team offense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, C, 6-3, 290, sr.
Mike Paterra, Penn-Trafford, G, 6-1, 260, sr.
Nick Petrucci, Franklin Regional, G, 6-4, 261, sr.
Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, OT, 6-5, 315, jr.
Matt Brooks, Gateway, OT, 6-2, 275, sr.
Anthony Vallano, Hempfield, TE, 6-3, 230, sr.
Brad Birch, Gateway, QB, 6-1, 185, jr.
Gino Caesar, Hempfield, RB, 5-10, 200, sr.
Eryck Moore, Plum, RB, 6-2, 195, sr.
Dallas Harper, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 185, sr.
Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional, WR, 6-1, 184, jr.
Jackson Pons, Norwin, WR, 6-2, 185, jr.
Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, At-Large, 6-3, 215, sr.
Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional, At-Large, 6-2, 185, sr.
Joey Castle, Norwin, K, 6-3, 195, sr.
First team defense
Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-4, 250, sr.
Matt Brooks, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 275, sr.
Noah Vogel, Norwin, DE, 6-3, 225, sr.
Andrew Devola, Franklin Regional, DT, 6-2, 241, so.
Remy Bose, Gateway, ILB, 6-1, 218, jr.
Owen Sinclair, Franklin Regional, ILB, 6-1, 235, jr.
Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, OLB, 6-3, 215, sr.
Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, OLB, 6-1, 210, sr.
Kade Thomas, Plum, OLB, 6-0, 190, sr.
Carmen Metcalfe, Penn-Trafford, DB, 6-0, 180, jr.
Jackson Pons, Norwin, DB, 6-2, 185, jr.
Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional, DB, 6-1, 184, jr.
Dallas Harper, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.
Joey Castle, Norwin, P, 6-3, 195, sr.
Coach of the Year: Lance Getsy, Franklin Regional
2022 WPIAL all-conference teams
Big East Conference
Big Seven Conference
Greater Allegheny Conference
Parkway Conference
Allegheny 6 Conference
Interstate Conference
Western Hills Conference
Allegheny Conference
Century Conference
Midwestern Conference
Big 7 Conference
Black Hills Conference
Eastern Conference
Tri-County South Conference
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Plum
More High School Football• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn Hills, Pine-Richland lead Class 5A Northeast honors
• 2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Upper St. Clair places 10 on Allegheny Six team
• Belle Vernon sees no ‘racial intent’ by football players in controversial social media video
• Belle Vernon credits defense for state championship