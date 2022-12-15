2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Penn-Trafford has 7 spots on Big East 1st team

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Daniel Tarabrella celebrates with Carmen Metcalfe after Metcalfe’s touchdown against Franklin Regional in the second quarter Friday, Oct.28, 2022 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Penn-Trafford’s size up front was a strength this season and opposing coaches recognized that group favorably when voting for the all-conference team.

The Warriors, who led the Big East with seven first-team spots, had four linemen chosen: center Joe Enick, guard Mike Paterra, offensive tackle Zach Tomosovich and defensive end Conlan Greene. The team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals this season, a year after winning the state title.

Conference co-champion Franklin Regional and Gateway received six spots each.

Franklin Regional wide receiver/defensive back Ayden Hudock received honors for offense and defense, and Lance Getsy was name the conference’s top coach. Gateway’s selections included two-way lineman Matt Brooks and wide receiver/defensive back Dallas Harper.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, C, 6-3, 290, sr.

Mike Paterra, Penn-Trafford, G, 6-1, 260, sr.

Nick Petrucci, Franklin Regional, G, 6-4, 261, sr.

Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, OT, 6-5, 315, jr.

Matt Brooks, Gateway, OT, 6-2, 275, sr.

Anthony Vallano, Hempfield, TE, 6-3, 230, sr.

Brad Birch, Gateway, QB, 6-1, 185, jr.

Gino Caesar, Hempfield, RB, 5-10, 200, sr.

Eryck Moore, Plum, RB, 6-2, 195, sr.

Dallas Harper, Gateway, WR, 6-2, 185, sr.

Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional, WR, 6-1, 184, jr.

Jackson Pons, Norwin, WR, 6-2, 185, jr.

Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, At-Large, 6-3, 215, sr.

Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional, At-Large, 6-2, 185, sr.

Joey Castle, Norwin, K, 6-3, 195, sr.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, DE, 6-4, 250, sr.

Matt Brooks, Gateway, DE, 6-2, 275, sr.

Noah Vogel, Norwin, DE, 6-3, 225, sr.

Andrew Devola, Franklin Regional, DT, 6-2, 241, so.

Remy Bose, Gateway, ILB, 6-1, 218, jr.

Owen Sinclair, Franklin Regional, ILB, 6-1, 235, jr.

Daniel Tarabrella, Penn-Trafford, OLB, 6-3, 215, sr.

Eli Binakonsky, Hempfield, OLB, 6-1, 210, sr.

Kade Thomas, Plum, OLB, 6-0, 190, sr.

Carmen Metcalfe, Penn-Trafford, DB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Jackson Pons, Norwin, DB, 6-2, 185, jr.

Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional, DB, 6-1, 184, jr.

Dallas Harper, Gateway, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Joey Castle, Norwin, P, 6-3, 195, sr.

Coach of the Year: Lance Getsy, Franklin Regional

