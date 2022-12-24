2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Sto-Rox tops Century with 9 players on 1st team

Friday, December 23, 2022 | 8:09 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Zay Davis eyes up a tipped pass against Steel Valley on Sept. 2, 2022, in McKees Rocks.

Sto-Rox was a newcomer in the Century Conference, but the Vikings made themselves right at home this season.

They went 6-0 and were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team. Dre Miller-Ross was voted the MVP, quarterback Josh Jenkins was the offensive player of the year and Amare Harper was tabbed as the top lineman. Sto-Rox coach Marvin Mills shared coach of the year honors with Keystone Oaks’ Steve McCormick.

The Vikings finished 9-3 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

Keystone Oaks finished second at 5-1, and senior Christian Flaherty was picked as the conference’s top defensive player.

First team offense

Player, Team, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Coby Hale, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-7, 270, sr.

Amare Harper, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-1, 215, jr.

Ben Hrivnak, Keystone Oaks, OL, 6-0, 235, sr.

Joe Wilson, Washington, OL, 6-3, 235, fr.

Tyler Wright, McGuffey, OL, 5-10, 215, sr.

Zay Davis, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-7, 171, sr.

Ruben Gordon, Washington, WR, 6-2, 170, jr.

Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-9, 180, sr.

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox, QB, 6-3, 185, sr.

Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks, RB, 6-0, 175, sr.

Logan Carlisle, Washington, ATH, 5-10, 150, so.

Taylor Ramsdell, Charleroi, K, 5-6, jr.

Diego Ellis, Sto-Rox, Specialist, 5-9, 175, sr.

First team defense

Player, Team, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Troy Falosk, McGuffey, DL, 6-0, 255, sr.

Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, DL, 6-3, 285, sr.

Jason Redlinger, Brentwood, DL, 6-0, 220, sr.

Delvonte Woodson, Sto-Rox, DL, 6-0, 190, jr.

Carlos Harper, Washington, LB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Amere Hibbler, Sto-Rox, LB, 5-9, 190, sr.

Dante More, Keystone Oaks, LB, 5-9, 195, jr.

Logan Smith, McGuffey, LB, 6-0, 205, sr.

Giovontae Hutchinson, Keystone Oaks, DB, 5-9, 155, jr.

Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox, DB, 6-1, 190, sr.

Clinton Robinson, Keystone Oaks, DB, 6-1, 195, jr.

Zxavian Willis, Washington, DB, 6-0, 168, jr.

Ryon McCartney, Waynesburg, P, 5-10, 150, so.

Most Valuable Player: Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox

Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox

Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks

Lineman of the Year: Amare Harper, Sto-Rox

Co-Coaches of the Year: Steve McCormick, Keystone Oaks/Marvin Mills, Sto-Rox

