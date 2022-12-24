2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Sto-Rox tops Century with 9 players on 1st team
Friday, December 23, 2022 | 8:09 PM
Sto-Rox was a newcomer in the Century Conference, but the Vikings made themselves right at home this season.
They went 6-0 and were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team. Dre Miller-Ross was voted the MVP, quarterback Josh Jenkins was the offensive player of the year and Amare Harper was tabbed as the top lineman. Sto-Rox coach Marvin Mills shared coach of the year honors with Keystone Oaks’ Steve McCormick.
The Vikings finished 9-3 overall and reached the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.
Keystone Oaks finished second at 5-1, and senior Christian Flaherty was picked as the conference’s top defensive player.
First team offense
Player, Team, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Coby Hale, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-7, 270, sr.
Amare Harper, Sto-Rox, OL, 6-1, 215, jr.
Ben Hrivnak, Keystone Oaks, OL, 6-0, 235, sr.
Joe Wilson, Washington, OL, 6-3, 235, fr.
Tyler Wright, McGuffey, OL, 5-10, 215, sr.
Zay Davis, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-7, 171, sr.
Ruben Gordon, Washington, WR, 6-2, 170, jr.
Jaymont Green-Miller, Sto-Rox, WR, 5-9, 180, sr.
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox, QB, 6-3, 185, sr.
Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks, RB, 6-0, 175, sr.
Logan Carlisle, Washington, ATH, 5-10, 150, so.
Taylor Ramsdell, Charleroi, K, 5-6, jr.
Diego Ellis, Sto-Rox, Specialist, 5-9, 175, sr.
First team defense
Player, Team, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.
Troy Falosk, McGuffey, DL, 6-0, 255, sr.
Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks, DL, 6-3, 285, sr.
Jason Redlinger, Brentwood, DL, 6-0, 220, sr.
Delvonte Woodson, Sto-Rox, DL, 6-0, 190, jr.
Carlos Harper, Washington, LB, 6-3, 210, sr.
Amere Hibbler, Sto-Rox, LB, 5-9, 190, sr.
Dante More, Keystone Oaks, LB, 5-9, 195, jr.
Logan Smith, McGuffey, LB, 6-0, 205, sr.
Giovontae Hutchinson, Keystone Oaks, DB, 5-9, 155, jr.
Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox, DB, 6-1, 190, sr.
Clinton Robinson, Keystone Oaks, DB, 6-1, 195, jr.
Zxavian Willis, Washington, DB, 6-0, 168, jr.
Ryon McCartney, Waynesburg, P, 5-10, 150, so.
Most Valuable Player: Drevon Miller-Ross, Sto-Rox
Offensive Player of the Year: Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox
Defensive Player of the Year: Christian Flaherty, Keystone Oaks
Lineman of the Year: Amare Harper, Sto-Rox
Co-Coaches of the Year: Steve McCormick, Keystone Oaks/Marvin Mills, Sto-Rox
