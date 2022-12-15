2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: Upper St. Clair places 10 on Allegheny Six team

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman celebrates as the Panthers knock off Gateway, 24-21, on Nov. 4, 2022, at Gateway. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie eludes Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Conn for a long gain during the fourth quarter of their game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Upper St. Clair High School. Previous Next

Upper St. Clair’s Aidan Besselman and Mark Banbury earned first-team honors on both sides of the ball, helping the Panthers claim 10 spots on the Allegheny Six all-conference team.

Besselman, a wide receiver and defensive back, and Banbury, a two-way lineman, helped Upper St. Clair reach the WPIAL Class 5A finals. Also earning two-way honors were Peters Township’s Brendan McCullough and Bethel Park’s Aidan Currie.

The team is selected by conference coaches.

Bethel Park’s Brian DeLallo was named the conference’s top coach after leading the Black Hawks to the Allegheny Six title. DeLallo resigned in November after four seasons.

First team offense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Roman Costanza, Peters Township, C, 6-1, 280, sr.

Mark Banbury, Upper St. Clair, G, 6-2, 275, sr.

Braedon Del Duca, Bethel Park, G, 6-2, 250, sr.

Logan Murphy, Baldwin, OT, 6-3, 300, sr.

Marcus Fennell, Upper St. Clair, OT, 6-3, 300, sr.

Jamaal Brown, Upper St. Clair, RB, 5-11, 205, sr.

Andrew Sharp, Baldwin, RB, 5-9, 185, jr.

Richie Woods, Peters Township, RB, 5-10, 180, sr.

Aidan Besselman, Upper St. Clair, WR, 6-3, 190, sr.

Brendan McCullough, Peters Township, WR, 5-10, 165, sr.

Aidan Currie, Bethel Park, TE, 6-2, 215, sr.

Chris Cibrone, Peters Township, QB, 5-10, 165, jr.

Bennett Henderson, Upper St. Clair, K, 5-10, 165, jr.

Austin Caye, Bethel Park, At-Large, 5-10, 190, sr.

Ryan Petras, Bethel Park, At-Large, 5-9, 170, so.

First team defense

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Aidan Besselman, Upper St. Clair, DB, 6-3, 190, sr.

Nate Deanes, South Fayette, DB, 5-9, 180, jr.

Brendan McCullough, Peters Township, DB, 5-10, 165, sr.

Dinari Clacks, Bethel Park, DB, 5-11, 185, sr.

Nate Stohl, Upper St. Clair, DE, 6-3, 240, so.

Jake Velgich, Peters Township, DE, 5-10, 235, jr.

Mark Banbury, Upper St. Clair, DT, 6-2, 275, sr.

Victor Iaquinta, Baldwin, DT, 6-0, 285, sr.

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park, ILB, 6-1, 220, sr.

Shea Moorhead, Upper St. Clair, ILB, 6-2, 220, sr.

Aidan Conn, Upper St. Clair, OLB, 6-2, 190, sr.

Aidan Currie, Bethel Park, OLB, 6-2, 215, sr.

Joey Bedillion, Peters Township, P, 5-8, 160, sr.

Justin Tornatore, Peters Township, At-Large, 5-9, 175, jr.

Coach of the Year: Brian DeLallo, Bethel Park

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

