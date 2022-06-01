2022 WPIAL Class 5A softball championship preview: Armstrong vs. Penn-Trafford

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 4:04 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Armstrong's Cameryn Sprankle smiles after hitting an RBI double against Franklin Regional on April 20 in Murrysville. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford pitcher Mia Smith delivers against Chartiers Valley during their WPIAL Class 5A semifinal on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

WPIAL Class 5A softball championship

1-Armstrong (19-4) vs. 2-Penn-Trafford (18-2)

5:30 p.m. Thursday at Cal (Pa.)

On the air: Trib HSSN (video)

Road to the finals

Armstrong – The River Hawks rolled to the Section 1 title at 12-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL playoffs. They beat No. 16 Hampton, 11-5, in the first round; defeated No. 8 Thomas Jefferson, 14-7, in the quarterfinals; and then topped No. 4 North Hills, the defending champion, 6-4, in the semifinals.

Penn-Trafford – Section 2 champion Penn-Trafford beat No. 15 Plum, 10-0, in the first round; defeated No. 10 Shaler, 5-0, in the quarterfinals; and took down No. 11 Chartiers Valley, 3-2, in the semifinals.

Secret to their success

Armstrong – The River Hawks returned four first-team all-section players in Isabella Atherton, Mackenzie Egley, Emma Paul and Jenna Clontz. Egley, Paul (.489) and Atherton were joined on the first team by outfielder Emma Smerick (.522, 4 HR, 21 RBIs) and pitcher Cameryn Sprankle this year. Clontz was a second-team pick. Cassidy Adams (.467), Jessie Pugh (7 HR, 29 RBIs) and Shelby Cloak (6 HR) also add pop to the potent lineup. Clontz hit a two-run home run, and Pugh had a three-run homer in the semifinals.

Penn-Trafford – A trio of seniors — pitcher Mia Smith, catcher Maddy Rapp and outfielder Hannah Allen — along with freshman infielder Cameron Ponko and sophomore designated hitter Mackenzie Keenan were named first-team all-section for a team that has outscored its three playoff opponents 18-2. Smith, a Pitt-Johnstown commit, is 18-2 with a 0.98 ERA and 176 strikeouts. Ponko (.491, 20 RBIs), Keenan (.481, 13 RBIs) and Allen (5 HR, 21 RBIs) lead the offensive attack.

Championship factoids

Armstrong – Last season, Armstrong finished second in Section 1, took second in the WPIAL after losing to North Hills in the Class 5A finals, and then ended as the PIAA runner-up after falling to Lampeter-Strasburg in the state title game. It was the first time the River Hawks won in the playoffs and their first championship game appearances. Even predecessors Kittanning and Ford City did not appear in a WPIAL softball championship contest.

Penn-Trafford – The Warriors are searching for their first district title but did win a PIAA title in 2019. They reached the WPIAL quarterfinals last season before falling to North Hills.

