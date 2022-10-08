TribLIVE Logo
2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 6

By: Tribune-Review
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:38 AM

Top performers for Week 6 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

Passing

357 – Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian (24 of 39)

340 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (20 of 29)

280 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (22 of 32)

252 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (18 of 23)

235 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (16 of 27)

234 – Jake Layhue, California (10 of 14)

217 – Eric Kasperowicz Jr., Mars (8 of 13)

210 – Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland (12 of 16)

203 – Gage Johnston, Apollo-Ridge (9 of 18)

202 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (4 of 5)

198 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (8 of 15)

194 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (11 of 20)

189 – Brian Taylor Jr., New Brighton (10 of 18)

188 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (14 of 23)

187 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (8 of 14)

184 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (8 of 18)

180 – Dominick Revi, Beth-Center (7 of 10)

176 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (13 of 29)

172 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (11 of 20)

172 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (12 of 20)

171 – Cam Walter, Woodland Hills (13 of 29)

170 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (16 of 29)

159 – Gage Upton, West Allegheny (14 of 23)

155 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (12 of 17)

149 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (7 of 12)

145 – Sean Franzi, Plum (15 of 28)

135 – Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (5 of 8)

132 – Jayden Floyd, Leechburg (9 of 15)

131 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (5 of 13)

131 – Quadir Stribling, Serra Catholic (9 of 10)

124 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (8 of 18)

124 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (6 of 7)

121 – Elijah Ward, Serra Catholic (8 of 13)

116 – John Wetzel, Latrobe (5 of 8)

114 – Julian Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (4 of 14)

114 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (9 of 15)

113 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (10 of 22)

112 – Cedric Davis, Brentwood (8 of 13)

110 – Payton Molter, Jeannette (7 of 21)

109 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (7 of 14)

105 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (6 of 14)

105 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (7 of 19)

104 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny (12 of 30)

104 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (8 of 20)

103 – Nico Lamonde, South Fayette (8 of 12)

102 – Sam Patton, Shenango (7 of 12)

Rushing

314 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown

263 – Ben Lane, Freeport

231 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City

210 – Tyson Florence, Western Beaver

209 – Landon Johnson, Riverview

181 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley

177 – Austin Caye, Bethel Park

176 – Braden Huff, Neshannock

175 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg

171 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley

166 – Zach Bewszka, Franklin Regional

159 – Eric Doerue, South Park

157 – Amir Key, Penn Hills

154 – Carlo Buzzato, Riverview

145 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield

140 – Jake Layhue, California

137 – Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse

135 – Evan Wright, Mars

134 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan

133 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks

129 – A.J. Vanata, Mapletown

128 – Quaron Pierce, Steel Valley

123 – Connor Flemm, Kiski Area

117 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge

117 – Capone Jones, Clairton

116 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon

113 – Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny

113 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry

111 – Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley

110 – Devin Beattie, Burrell

106 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport

106 – Ben Hennon, Laurel

104 – Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center

102 – Cooper Thompson, North Hills

101 – Jackson Pons, Norwin

Receiving

205 – Gabe Hein, Mars (4 rec.)

198 – Jake Mull, Apollo-Ridge (8 rec.)

197 – Isaiah Gonzalez, Kiski Area (15 rec.)

177 – Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson (7 rec.)

167 – Ty Keffer, Southmoreland (8 rec.)

167 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (3 rec.)

147 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (10 rec.)

129 – Chevon Allen, Imani Christian (10 rec.)

125 – Ty’jeir Williams, West Mifflin (5 rec.)

120 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (4 rec.)

116 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (3 rec.)

108 – Isaiah Arrington, Imani Christian (6 rec.)

