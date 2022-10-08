2022 WPIAL statistical leaders for rushing, passing, receiving in Week 6
By:
Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 12:38 AM
Top performers for Week 6 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Passing
357 – Dayshaun Burnett, Imani Christian (24 of 39)
340 – Brody Evans, Thomas Jefferson (20 of 29)
280 – Carson Heinle, Kiski Area (22 of 32)
252 – Nick Buckley, Keystone Oaks (18 of 23)
235 – Cadin Olsen, Armstrong (16 of 27)
234 – Jake Layhue, California (10 of 14)
217 – Eric Kasperowicz Jr., Mars (8 of 13)
210 – Kadin Keefer, Southmoreland (12 of 16)
203 – Gage Johnston, Apollo-Ridge (9 of 18)
202 – Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls (4 of 5)
198 – Zion White, Elizabeth Forward (8 of 15)
194 – Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox (11 of 20)
189 – Brian Taylor Jr., New Brighton (10 of 18)
188 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (14 of 23)
187 – Shai Newby, West Mifflin (8 of 14)
184 – Julian Dugger, Penn Hills (8 of 18)
180 – Dominick Revi, Beth-Center (7 of 10)
176 – Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford (13 of 29)
172 – Mike Evans, Canon-McMillan (11 of 20)
172 – Keegan Smetanka, Shaler (12 of 20)
171 – Cam Walter, Woodland Hills (13 of 29)
170 – Ben DeMotte, Fox Chapel (16 of 29)
159 – Gage Upton, West Allegheny (14 of 23)
155 – Nate Harper, Avonworth (12 of 17)
149 – Chris Cibrone, Peters Township (7 of 12)
145 – Sean Franzi, Plum (15 of 28)
135 – Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse (5 of 8)
132 – Jayden Floyd, Leechburg (9 of 15)
131 – Roman Sarnic, Franklin Regional (5 of 13)
131 – Quadir Stribling, Serra Catholic (9 of 10)
124 – Cole Jones, Jefferson-Morgan (8 of 18)
124 – Tanner Pfeuffer, Bethel Park (6 of 7)
121 – Elijah Ward, Serra Catholic (8 of 13)
116 – John Wetzel, Latrobe (5 of 8)
114 – Julian Dahlem, Upper St. Clair (4 of 14)
114 – Antwon Johnson, Central Valley (9 of 15)
113 – Terry Fetsko, Chartiers-Houston (10 of 22)
112 – Cedric Davis, Brentwood (8 of 13)
110 – Payton Molter, Jeannette (7 of 21)
109 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry (7 of 14)
105 – Jay Wrona, Mohawk (6 of 14)
105 – Max Wickland, Shady Side Academy (7 of 19)
104 – Michael Cahill, East Allegheny (12 of 30)
104 – Chris Smiley, Ellwood City (8 of 20)
103 – Nico Lamonde, South Fayette (8 of 12)
102 – Sam Patton, Shenango (7 of 12)
Rushing
314 – Landon Stevenson, Mapletown
263 – Ben Lane, Freeport
231 – Elijah Palmer-McCaine, Ellwood City
210 – Tyson Florence, Western Beaver
209 – Landon Johnson, Riverview
181 – Bret FitzSimmons, Central Valley
177 – Austin Caye, Bethel Park
176 – Braden Huff, Neshannock
175 – Braylan Lovelace, Leechburg
171 – Haden Sierocky, Ligonier Valley
166 – Zach Bewszka, Franklin Regional
159 – Eric Doerue, South Park
157 – Amir Key, Penn Hills
154 – Carlo Buzzato, Riverview
145 – Gino Caesar, Hempfield
140 – Jake Layhue, California
137 – Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse
135 – Evan Wright, Mars
134 – Jake Kasper, Canon-McMillan
133 – Shawn Reick, Keystone Oaks
129 – A.J. Vanata, Mapletown
128 – Quaron Pierce, Steel Valley
123 – Connor Flemm, Kiski Area
117 – Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge
117 – Capone Jones, Clairton
116 – Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon
113 – Dashawn Carter, South Allegheny
113 – Matt Sieg, Fort Cherry
111 – Jakub Pickett, Quaker Valley
110 – Devin Beattie, Burrell
106 – Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport
106 – Ben Hennon, Laurel
104 – Tyler Debnar, Beth-Center
102 – Cooper Thompson, North Hills
101 – Jackson Pons, Norwin
Receiving
205 – Gabe Hein, Mars (4 rec.)
198 – Jake Mull, Apollo-Ridge (8 rec.)
197 – Isaiah Gonzalez, Kiski Area (15 rec.)
177 – Sean Sullivan, Thomas Jefferson (7 rec.)
167 – Ty Keffer, Southmoreland (8 rec.)
167 – Trey Singleton, Beaver Falls (3 rec.)
147 – Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic (10 rec.)
129 – Chevon Allen, Imani Christian (10 rec.)
125 – Ty’jeir Williams, West Mifflin (5 rec.)
120 – Ayden Hudock, Franklin Regional (4 rec.)
116 – Zach Boyd, Elizabeth Forward (3 rec.)
108 – Isaiah Arrington, Imani Christian (6 rec.)
More Football• WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
• WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
• WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime
• WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6
• Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington