2023 WPIAL Class 6A softball preseason breakdown

Monday, March 13, 2023 | 9:41 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley pitcher Lexie Hames delivers against Spring Ford during the PIAA Class 6A championship game on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Penn State.

The 2023 WPIAL softball season brings a different look to the Class 6A schedule.

Gone is the two-section format, as just nine teams remain in the highest classification via PIAA realignment, leading the WPIAL committee to form just one section for Class 6A teams.

Here is a rundown of the 2023 preseason top 5 teams, some of the players to watch and other diamond notes in WPIAL Class 6A softball.

Preseason Top 5

1. Seneca Valley (17-7 last season)

Seneca Valley captured the WPIAL Class 6A title last season and finished as the PIAA runner-up after falling to Spring Ford, 5-0, in the finals. Sophomore Lexie Hames was a first-team all-state selection after going 14-6 with a 1.50 ERA and 138 strikeouts in the circle and also hitting .380 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs. Junior outfielder Kara Pasquale also was an all-section pick last year. All-state third baseman Maddie Gross graduated after batting .519 with 14 homers and 52 RBIs. Coach Marleese Hames enters her second season leading the Raiders.

2. Mt. Lebanon (12-5)

The Blue Devils won Section 1 last season, capturing a section title for the first time in 12 seasons. Senior catcher Deirdre Flaherty, a Dayton recruit, was the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association player of the year for all classifications. She had 12 home runs and 19 extra-base hits while batting .612 with 33 RBIs. Senior first baseman Brooke Boehmer (.479, 5HR, 22 RBIs) was a second-team all-state selection. Seniors Olivia Buckiso (.450, 22 RBIs) and Clara Hartnett and sophomore Mary Langston also were all-section selections. All-state designated player Samantha Phillips graduated.

3. Hempfield (13-4)

Hempfield, which won five straight WPIAL titles from 2015-19, reached the WPIAL semifinals last season. Coach Tina Madison was named the Section 2 Coach of the Year in her first season after she replaced longtime coach Bob Kalp, who retired after going 229-42 over 25 seasons. Senior outfielder Maggie Howard (Georgetown commit), senior designated player Hannah Uhrenik and junior pitcher Riley Miller all earned first-team all-section honors. Juniors Emily Griffith and Peyton Heisler (Penn commit) and sophomore Allie Cervola also were all-section picks.

4. Pine-Richland (12-5)

WPIAL semifinalists a year ago, the Rams will be led by junior Marissa DeLuca, who was a second-team all-state shortstop. Also back are junior infielder Mackenzie Gillis and sophomore catcher June McCune, who each earned all-section honors.

5. North Allegheny (14-11)

The Tigers finished fourth in Section 2 last season before making a run through the postseason and reaching the WPIAL championship game. Back are four players who earned all-section honors — seniors Meghan McDonough and Mayson Brokos and juniors Anne Melle and Carlyn Vaupel. All-state shortstop Alaina Whipkey graduated.

Players to watch

Brooke Boehmer, sr., INF, Mt. Lebanon

Kate Borza, sr., OF, Mt. Lebanon

Deirdre Flaherty, sr., C, Mt. Lebanon

Maggie Howard, jr., OF, Hempfield

Madie Kessler, sr., C, Norwin

Jocelyn Langer, jr., OF, Pine-Richland

Meghan McDonough, sr., OF, North Allegheny

Riley Miller, so., P, Hempfield

Bailey Snowberger, jr., INF, Norwin

Hannah Uhrenik, jr., DH, Hempfield

Lily Vicari, so., INF, Butler

Kierstin Williams, so., INF, Canon-McMillan

Diamond notes

• Class 6A was the smallest of the WPIAL’s softball classifications the past two years and is getting even smaller.

Down from 11 to nine teams, Class 6A will have just one section for the next two-year cycle: Baldwin, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley. Bethel Park and Peters Township dropped to 5A.

• The top four teams in each WPIAL section qualify for the playoffs, except in Class 6A where the top six teams advance.

• Baldwin is tied with Sto-Rox for most titles in WPIAL history with 10. Hempfield is fourth all-time with seven.

• Norwin (6-10) reached the playoffs last season and beat Baldwin in the first round before falling to Hempfield in the quarterfinals. Senior catcher Madie Kessler, a St. Francis (Pa.) commit, hit .362 with five homers and 16 RBIs last season. Junior shortstop Bailey Snowberger is a Holy Cross recruit. Senior Alyssa McCormick, a Fairmont State recruit, and juniors Josey Michalski and Kira Phipps were all-section honorees.

• Canon-McMillan (5-6), the third-place finisher in Section 1 last season, returns five all-section players in sophomore infielder Kierstin Williams, seniors Aybrianna Boswell and Samantha Booher and juniors Morgan Doyle and Olivia Ford.

• Junior infielder Anna Schumacher was an all-section pick for Baldwin (4-12).

• Butler (0-13) returns sophomore all-section infielder Lily Vicari and junior all-section pitcher Kelsey Ogin.

2023 alignment

Section 1: Baldwin, Butler, Canon-McMillan, Hempfield, Mt. Lebanon, North Allegheny, Norwin, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley

