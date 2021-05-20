3-run, walk-off homer propels 14th-seeded Fox Chapel softball past Franklin Regional
Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 6:20 PM
Fox Chapel’s Brynn Palmer came up in the bottom of the seventh of Thursday’s WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal against Franklin Regional with the game on the line.
The Foxes third baseman/shortstop already had driven in two runs, and with one out, two runners on base and her team down a run, she hoped for more.
She certainly delivered.
Palmer connected off Franklin Regional senior starter Makinzie DeRiggi for a three-run homer that sailed over the right-center field fence. It completed a dramatic late-inning rally and lifted the 14th-seeded Foxes to a 7-5 victory at Plum.
“A lot was going through my mind when I was at the plate,” said Palmer, who finished 3 for 3 with five RBIs.
“I knew I had to at least get a little hit so we could tie the game. The plans ended up turning out to be different, and it all fell into place. The team is just so excited we get the chance to continue in the playoffs.”
The Foxes improved to 13-6 and have won two playoff games in the same postseason after a playoff-win drought that had extended for more than two decades. Fox Chapel upset No. 3 Plum, 2-0, on Tuesday.
“We can get down here and there, but we always are confident we can come back,” Palmer said.
Fox Chapel went from the cusp of being eliminated to having at least three more games. The Foxes clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs as the four semifinalists qualify.
Fox Chapel will face No. 7 Armstrong or No. 5 Indiana in the semifinals Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
The two semifinal losers will square off in a consolation game to determine their positioning for the PIAA playoffs.
Franklin Regional, the 11th seed that upended three-time defending WPIAL Class 5A champion West Allegheny in the first round, saw its season end at 10-7.
“It was a well-played game,” veteran Panthers coach Jim Armstrong said. “It just came down to them hitting the ball better than we did.
“But the girls battled all year, and I am proud of them for what they accomplished. We started out kind of slow as we started to find our way. We’re losing some amazing players, but we also are a young team that I think will have to be reckoned with for a while.”
Fox Chapel was dealt some adversity early as starting shortstop and cleanup hitter Hunter Taylor suffered a thumb dislocation sliding into home with her team’s third run in the bottom of the first.
The Foxes took a 3-2 lead at that point, but Taylor left the game and didn’t return. Olbrich said after the game it was too early to determine her status moving forward.
Olbrich juggled a few positions in the field, and freshman Alina Stiger came in to play right field.
In Taylor’s place in the lineup, Stinger doubled in the fifth and drew a walk in the seventh to put a pair of runners on base to set up Palmer’s heroics.
