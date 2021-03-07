4 WPIAL players withdraw from Big 33 Football Classic

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 4:00 PM

Tribune-Review The Big 33 Football Classic is May 31 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field.

Four WPIAL football players picked for the Big 33 Football Classic won’t take part because of college obligations, organizers for the high school all-star game announced.

Peters Township teammates Donovan McMillon and Corban Hondru were both replaced on Pennsylvania’s roster, along with Elizabeth Forward’s Chase Whatton and Canon-McMillan’s Connor McMahon.

The game is May 31 at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field. Kickoff is 1 p.m. Pennsylvania’s opponent is Maryland.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association organizes the event.

McMillon, who signed with Florida, had been one of the highest-ranked college recruits expected to participate. Rivals ranked the safety as a four-star prospect.

There were 19 WPIAL players included when Pennsylvania’s roster was first announced last month. The four WPIAL players unable to participate were replaced by athletes from other areas of the state.

Added to Pennsylvania’s roster were Central York offensive lineman Josh Gaffney, Bishop McDevitt defensive end Julian Bakos, Bethlehem Catholic linebacker Christian Shelton and Coatesville defensive back Abdul Stewart.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Canon-McMillan, Elizabeth Forward, Peters Township