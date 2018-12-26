4 WPIAL wrestlers receive top seeds for Powerade tournament
By: Doug Gulasy
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 6:39 PM
Returning champion Kurtis Phipps of Norwin led a group of four WPIAL wrestlers who received top seeds in their weight classes for this weekend’s Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan.
Phipps, a junior who won the 106-pound weight class in 2017, received the No. 1 seed at 120 pounds. North Hills junior Sam Hillegas, who won the 113-pound weight class in 2016, got the top seed at 132.
The other two WPIAL wrestlers who received No. 1 seeds included Franklin Regional senior 126-pounder Colton Camacho, who placed third at Powerade and second in the state last season; and Thomas Jefferson senior 195-pounder Max Shaw, who finished third in the state last season but did not compete at Powerade.
All told, 31 WPIAL wrestlers received top-eight seeds for Powerade, which begins Friday and concludes Saturday at Canon-McMillan.
Tags: Franklin Regional, North Hills, Norwin, Thomas Jefferson
