4 WPIAL wrestlers receive top seeds for Powerade tournament

By: Doug Gulasy

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 | 6:39 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review, Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps celebrates a win over Coatesville’s Brennan McBride in the 106 pound semifinal bout during the PIAA state championship Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Phipps moves on to the state final in class 3A.

Returning champion Kurtis Phipps of Norwin led a group of four WPIAL wrestlers who received top seeds in their weight classes for this weekend’s Powerade Christmas Tournament at Canon-McMillan.

Phipps, a junior who won the 106-pound weight class in 2017, received the No. 1 seed at 120 pounds. North Hills junior Sam Hillegas, who won the 113-pound weight class in 2016, got the top seed at 132.

The other two WPIAL wrestlers who received No. 1 seeds included Franklin Regional senior 126-pounder Colton Camacho, who placed third at Powerade and second in the state last season; and Thomas Jefferson senior 195-pounder Max Shaw, who finished third in the state last season but did not compete at Powerade.

All told, 31 WPIAL wrestlers received top-eight seeds for Powerade, which begins Friday and concludes Saturday at Canon-McMillan.

Tags: Franklin Regional, North Hills, Norwin, Thomas Jefferson