5 athletes, 1960 football team selected for Pine-Richland Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of ’23

Sunday, July 2, 2023 | 12:21 PM

Tribune-Review Tribune-Review Kristen Murslack, a 2013 Pine-Richland grad, won five WPIAL swimming titles and a state championship.

The Pine-Richland Athletic Hall of Fame announced its 2023 class last week.

Michael Buterbaugh, Bill Colpo, Matthew Crummy, Kevin McCabe, Kristen Murslack and the 1960 Richland football team are the new members that will be inducted this fall.

They are the Hall’s fifth class. The class was approved by the Pine-Richland School Board on June 26.

• Buterbaugh will go into the hall posthumously. He died in 2002 at the age of 48, while living in Charlotte, N.C. He is already in the school’s hall of fame as part of the 1970 Richland football team, which won the WPIAL Class A title, and now he’s going in as an individual.

Buterbaugh was the WPIAL MVP in the 1970 season and a Class A All-Star. He went on to play college football at Susquehanna.

• Colpo was a standout three-sport athlete for the Rams. He was on the football, wrestling and track and field teams.

• Crummy is one of the best goal scorers in Pine-Richland boys soccer history, scoring 83 times in his high school career.

He also shined on the ice for the Rams’ hockey team, registering 30 goals and 26 assists during the 1997-98 season and was a hurdler on the track team, finishing sixth in both the 110 and 300 hurdles at the 1998 WPIAL meet.

Crummy played college soccer at Carnegie Mellon and was named to the 25th anniversary team in 2011.

• McCabe quarterbacked the Rams football team for three years and led them to a WPIAL championship appearance in 2002. He threw for 2,179 yards and 30 touchdowns his senior year.

He went on to play at Virginia, before transferring to Cal (Pa.) and led the Vulcans to the NCAA Division II semifinals in 2008, passing for 3,214 yards and 32 touchdowns.

• Murslack, a 2013 Pine-Richland grad, won five WPIAL swimming titles and a state championship in the 100 breaststroke.

She went on to swim at Auburn and currently is an assistant coach for the Florida swimming and diving team.

• The 1960 Richland football team was the fourth in school history. They laid the foundation for the success of the Pine-Richland teams of today, going 8-1 with legendary local coach Dick Dilts at the helm and were the first athletic team in school history to challenge for a WPIAL playoff berth.

The inductees will be recognized during a pregame ceremony prior to the Oct. 6 Pine-Richland football game against Central Catholic. The banquet celebration will be held at 6 pm the next day in the Pine-Richland High School Cafeteria.

Wood climbing ranks

Matt Wood is advancing through the Milwaukee Brewers minor league system.

Wood, a 2019 Pine-Richland grad, is playing for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers High-A affiliate after starting the year with the Low-A Carolina Mudcats.

He earned the promotion after hitting .298 with seven doubles, three homers and drove in 20 runs in 25 games. He also had .468 on-base percentage and drew 26 walks to 15 strikeouts.

Since moving to Wisconsin, he’s continued to produce. He had a .274 batting average with a pair of doubles, a triple and 19 RBIs through 33 games.

Wood, a catcher, was drafted by Milwaukee in the fourth round of last year’s MLB first-year player draft out of Penn State.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

