5 PIAA qualifiers from last year not wrestling at WPIALs

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 | 6:15 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Seneca Valley’s Chanz Shearer works on top of Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman in the 138-pound weight class at the PIAA Class AAA tournament Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Giant Center in Hershey.

Seneca Valley senior Chanz Shearer isn’t the only big-name wrestler not participating in the 2021 WPIAL and PIAA championships.

Mt. Lebanon junior Mac Stout, the returning WPIAL Class AAA 170-pound champion and PIAA runner-up, was not entered along with four other PIAA qualifiers.

Stout has not wrestled since getting injured Jan. 30 at the Powerade Tournament.

Also sidelined is Connellsville sophomore Jace Ross and West Allegheny sophomores Nico Taddy and Ty Watters. Taddy finished fourth in the PIAA last year at 113 pounds.

Shearer hasn’t wrestled since the Powerade Tournament.

Ross along with teammate George Shultz were injured against Seneca Valley in the WPIAL team semifinals.

Connellsville coach Mike Yancosky said both were battling injuries since football season.

Another wrestler not entered was Penn-Trafford heavyweight Joe Enick.

Quaker Valley senior Connor Redinger, a two-time PIAA qualifier, and Mt. Pleasant junior Luke Geibig were not entered in the WPIAL Class AA tournament which began Tuesday.

Fort Cherry did not enter anyone in the tournament because the team is under quarantine. Fort Cherry athletic director Tom Scarpone said “it’s heartbreaking for our wrestlers, coaches, parents and community. It’s especially tough for our seniors.”

The Rangers had three wrestlers — Julian Moore, Jake Tkach and Robbie West — who were ranked by Trib HSSN. Tkach and West are seniors.

Burrell magic

There is something special about the Burrell wrestling program.

Just when opponents believe this is the year to dethrone the champion, the Bucs have some step up and get a huge win. Burrell defeated Burgettstown, 38-18, on Saturday to win its 15th consecutive WPIAL Class AA title.

This year’s hero was Damian Barr, who pinned Burgettstown’s D.J. Slovick in the third match of the finals.

“The pin was unexpected,” Burrell senior AJ Corrado said. “It sure gave us a boost.”

Weekend schedule

Here is a look at the WPIAL schedule for the next four days.

Class AA: Section championships are Friday at Canon-McMillan. Sections 2 and 3 begin at 3 p.m.; Section 1 at 7 p.m.

Class AA championship is Saturday at Canon-McMillan. Pigtails at 2 p.m.; semifinals at 3 p.m.; finals (weight classes 106-138) at 5:30 p.m. and (weight classes 145-285) at 6:30 p.m. Note: No spectators for Session 1 and two spectators per wrestler making it to the championships.

Class AAA: Sub-sections 1 and 4 are 5 p.m. Wednesday. Sites are: 1A at Kiski Area, 1B at Penn-Trafford; 4A at Canon-McMillan and 4B at Upper St. Clair. Sub-sections 2 and 3 are 5 p.m. Thursday. Sites are: 2A at Thomas Jefferson, 2B at Hempfield, 3A at Seneca Valley and 3B at North Allegheny.

Class AAA section championships: Section 4 at Canon-McMillan 9 a.m. Saturday; Section 1 at Kiski Area; Section 2 at Hempfield and Section 3 at North Allegheny 10 a.m. Saturday.

Class AAA Championship is Feb. 27 at Canon-McMillan.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.