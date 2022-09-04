5 things we learned in Week 1 of H.S. football

Saturday, September 3, 2022 | 8:26 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes Aiden Fletcher collides with Burrellճ Chase Fenner and Christian Brancato in the first half at Burrell Stadium Friday Sept 3, 2022. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Burrell's Chase Fenner backs in to the end zone for a Burrell touchdown against Deer Lakes in the first half Friday. The matchup was one of five overtime games in Week 1.

This weekend surely was the most competitive Week 1 in recent WPIAL memory, but that wasn’t just a coincidence.

It was by design.

In all, there were five overtime games Friday night, including three that needed a second overtime. Seven other WPIAL games were decided by three points or fewer. An extra point in the second overtime was the margin of victory in the closest contest, a one-point win by Indiana over Knoch.

Every game can’t be an OT thriller, but the WPIAL made a major change in recent years to the way it schedules nonconference games. That change was evident Friday in both the final scores and attendance.

The mission was to create competitive games and cut down on excessive travel, said Norwin athletic director Mike Burrell, co-chairman of the WPIAL football committee.

It’s only Week 1, but so far, so good.

Since 2020, the WPIAL has handpicked nonconference opponents, replacing a grid system that randomly assigned games. But this year, the WPIAL took that customization a step further.

For the first time, teams were given a say in who they wanted to play. Schools were asked to provide four out-of-conference opponents they’d prefer to see on their schedules and two they’d like to avoid.

WPIAL administrators and football committee members put that info to use when they met multiple times in person and a few more times remotely to finalize the 2022 and ’23 schedules.

“We really made a conscious effort to poll schools on who they wanted to play and who they didn’t want to play,” Burrell said. “Did we meet every request? No. But we did do our due diligence and the best that we could.

“Even though it takes several days and several drafts, it was well worth it in my mind. And from what I’ve heard from coaches, other athletic directors, other schools, they’re just as pleased with it.”

In the other two overtime games, Latrobe defeated Franklin Regional, 36-33, and Neshannock topped Laurel, 41-34. Also winning in overtime was Burrell over Deer Lakes, 27-21, and Bethel Park against Mt. Lebanon, 27-24.

The best in 2A?

Might the best Class 2A team in Western Pennsylvania not play in the WPIAL?

Pittsburgh City League team Westinghouse could make an argument after posting a win Friday night over the state’s top-ranked team in Class A. The Bulldogs traveled to the Harrisburg area and defeated Steelton-Highspire, 39-18, on its home turf.

The win comes a week after Westinghouse defeated Clairton, 40-8, in Week Zero.

Two of the WPIAL’s best Class 2A teams met Friday night, and Steel Valley defeated Sto-Rox, 27-24. That win jumped the Ironmen to the No. 1 spot in the WPIAL 2A rankings.

Blast from the past

Five months after leaving Chartiers Valley for Trinity, coach Dan Knause faced his former team and won 34-13.

He said there were some handshakes and hugs with former players after the game, but the pregame reception was less friendly.

“Some things happened pregame that I wasn’t thrilled about, but I can’t control that,” said Knause, a 1996 Chartiers Valley grad who coached the Colts for five years. “At the end of the day, I think those kids at Chartiers Valley know I genuinely care about them. But I’m at Trinity now, and these kids know I’m invested in them.”

Chartiers Valley had a breakthrough year under Knause in 2020, when they went 6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Parkway Conference, and reached the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. He said this Week 1 matchup wasn’t one he relished.

“I’m glad it’s over,” he said. “Let’s put it that way.”

Next week, first-year Pine-Richland coach Jon LeDonne returns to Penn Hills, where he coached for five seasons.

Major decision

As a wrestler, Chris Cibrone clearly knows how to grab hold and not let go.

The Peters Township junior entered camp as the team’s tentative starter at quarterback, but his job wasn’t guaranteed. Yet after two weeks, nobody in the WPIAL has thrown for more yards than him.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound passer added 323 yards in a 30-27 win over Seneca Valley, pushing his season total to 557. The first-year starter has completed 27 of 52 attempts with seven TDs.

“He did some really good things against Seneca Valley,” coach T.J. Plack said. “He took some big hits and got right up from them. Our team sees that, and the trust factor goes through the roof.”

Cibrone went 30-12 last winter as a wrestler and placed third in his section at 138 pounds.

Getting defensive

Only 10 teams in the WPIAL allowed more points per game last season than Hempfield (38.4 ppg).

This year, nobody has allowed fewer.

The Spartans have given up only three points combined in two games. They’re one of five defenses that already have played twice and allowed a touchdown or fewer. Mapletown has allowed eight points, McKeesport and West Allegheny allowed seven, and Gateway and South Side allowed six.

