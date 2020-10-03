5 things we learned in Week 4: Zero tolerance works for Elizabeth Forward

Saturday, October 3, 2020 | 6:52 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Chase Whatton (right), Spencer Ross (left) and the Elizabeth Forwatf defense have allowed six points this season.

If the other team doesn’t score, it can’t win.

Elizabeth Forward’s football coach Mike Collodi has shared that simple philosophy with his defense, and they’ve taken it to heart. After Week 4, Shenango, Central Valley and Washington rank among the stingiest defenses in the WPIAL. But top honors belong to Collodi’s Warriors, who’ve allowed six points combined in their three wins.

In fact, EF’s starters have yet to be scored upon.

“I hate to admit it, but that’s something we preach,” Collodi said. “We shoot for giving up no points because if they don’t score, they don’t win. We try to keep the zero up there. That’s a goal going into the game.”

There are nine WPIAL teams allowing fewer than 10 points per week. Statistically, the best are Elizabeth Forward (2.0), Washington (6.8), Central Valley (7.3), Shenango (8.3), Aliquippa (8.8), North Catholic (8.8), Carmichaels (9.3), Apollo-Ridge (9.7) and McGuffey (9.8).

Under defensive coordinator Steve Scott, Elizabeth Forward’s scoreless streak continued Friday night with a 35-0 victory over South Park in a battle of unbeaten teams in the Class 3A Interstate Conference. The Warriors have outscored opponents, 122-6. Their star is defensive end Chase Whatton, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound senior with 31 Division I offers, but it’s not a one-man effort.

Other standouts include middle linebacker DaVontay Brownfield, safeties Evan Lewis and Nico Mrvos and defensive end Nick Murphy, a 6-3, 280-pound bookend opposite Whatton.

“When you’re only giving up two points a game, it’s all 11,” Collodi said. “There are really no weak spots.”

A season ago, the Elizabeth Forward defense allowed 12.3 points per game, so this year’s success shouldn’t be surprising. Last year’s average ranked second-best in Class 3A behind Aliquippa, which moved to 4A.

“It’s definitely the kids who are doing a great job,” Collodi said. “They’re buying into the defense that we play. It’s fast and it’s physical.”

Long-awaited wins

Two WPIAL teams ended losing streaks that had reached double digits.

Imani Christian snapped its 14-game streak with a 48-25 victory over Riverview. Fort Cherry ended a string of 21 consecutive losses with a 38-3 win over Northgate. Fort Cherry hadn’t won since Week 2 of the 2018 season. Imani’s most recent victory was Week 9 in 2018.

The WPIAL’s longest active streaks belong to Uniontown (33 losses) and Northgate (28).

Perfect 10

North Hills’ Robert Dickerson certainly made a good case for more touches.

Indians coach Pat Carey wanted to get the 6-foot, 180-pound junior more involved, so, at times, he shifted Dickerson from wingback to tailback this week, and he made the most of his 10 chances.

Dickerson carried seven times for 148 yards and a touchdown, but also had 99 receiving yards on three catches and scored on all three. His touchdowns included an 84-yard run and receptions of 14, 30 and 55 yards in the Indians’ 42-20 conference win over Kiski Area.

“In our offense, we try to get around the end and we haven’t had much success over the last couple of weeks,” Carey said. “He was one of our more-talented kids with some speed, so we decided to put him in the backfield a bit this week and give it a shot.

“It was a good decision.”

Eight is enough

First team to score wins in the City League, at least this week.

Both games ended with 8-0 scores.

On Friday night, University Prep defeated Perry, 8-0, with a 4-yard touchdown run by Zisean White in the fourth quarter. A day earlier, Westinghouse topped Allderdice, 8-0, on Malik Harris’ 10-yard touchdown run in overtime.

A Friday night off

Need proof this is a strange football season?

Consider, defending WPIAL champions Gateway, Thomas Jefferson and Clairton all had this week off for varying reasons. Gateway and Clairton shut down their workouts over covid-19 concerns. Thomas Jefferson was scheduled to play Uniontown in a nonconference game. Uniontown called the game off in advance, but Thomas Jefferson chose not to seek a replacement.

Uniontown is playing an independent schedule this season.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .