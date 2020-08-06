A day after his twin brother received one, Penn-Trafford’s Nate Frye gets offer from Butler

By:

Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 6:57 PM

Penn-Trafford twin defensive backs Mason and Nate Frye pose for a photo at practice Sept. 19, 2019, at Penn-Trafford.

One day after his identical twin brother received a scholarship offer from Butler, Penn-Trafford’s Nate Frye netted the same arrangement from the same school.

Could a package deal be in the works for the talented siblings?

A running back and free safety, Nate Frye recorded 74 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown last season. He rushed for 50 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.

Mason Frye is a receiver and cornerback for the Warriors. Both two-way starters are expected to have a big impact should a season play out.

“The Fryes have incredible enthusiasm and work ethic,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “Nate and Mason look alike, play alike and love the game.”

Nate Frye (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) is said to have a more chiseled chin, which allows people to better tell him apart from his brother.

Ruane said it’s a challenge to differentiate between the pair when they’re on the field without jersey numbers.

“It’s tough to say what’s different about them without insulting the other,” Ruane said.

Butler is a Division I-FCS program that plays in the Pioneer Football League.

Mason Frye had 67 tackles and an interception last season and added six receptions for 144 yards.

After a great phone call with @CoachDHank I am very blessed to say I’ve received my first Division 1 offer from Butler University! #UnLEASHed21 pic.twitter.com/YUbThzVpy6 — Nate Frye (@N_frye21) August 6, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Penn-Trafford