A day after his twin brother received one, Penn-Trafford’s Nate Frye gets offer from Butler
Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 6:57 PM
One day after his identical twin brother received a scholarship offer from Butler, Penn-Trafford’s Nate Frye netted the same arrangement from the same school.
Could a package deal be in the works for the talented siblings?
A running back and free safety, Nate Frye recorded 74 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown last season. He rushed for 50 yards and also caught a touchdown pass.
Mason Frye is a receiver and cornerback for the Warriors. Both two-way starters are expected to have a big impact should a season play out.
“The Fryes have incredible enthusiasm and work ethic,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “Nate and Mason look alike, play alike and love the game.”
Nate Frye (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) is said to have a more chiseled chin, which allows people to better tell him apart from his brother.
Ruane said it’s a challenge to differentiate between the pair when they’re on the field without jersey numbers.
“It’s tough to say what’s different about them without insulting the other,” Ruane said.
Butler is a Division I-FCS program that plays in the Pioneer Football League.
Mason Frye had 67 tackles and an interception last season and added six receptions for 144 yards.
After a great phone call with @CoachDHank I am very blessed to say I’ve received my first Division 1 offer from Butler University! #UnLEASHed21 pic.twitter.com/YUbThzVpy6
— Nate Frye (@N_frye21) August 6, 2020
