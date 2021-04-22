A-K Valley baseball notebook: Knoch on winning streak

By:

Thursday, April 22, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Knoch pitcher Gavin Phillips delivers against Highlands on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Harrison.

After losing two straight to Highlands at the beginning of their season, Knoch has put together a little winning streaks turned things around during the past two weeks.

With section series wins over Burrell and Freeport, the Knights have won six straight games, including a 10-9 victory over North Hills and a 7-5 triumph over Riverside.

Senior pitchers Brayden Hageter and Gavin Phillips each have recorded ERAs below 2.00 in 24-plus innings while striking out 20 or more batters.

Knoch has scored six or more runs in all six of its six wins and also shut out Burrell twice last week while scoring a combined 21 runs.

In total, the Knights have scored 45 runs in their past six games and are undefeated this season when scoring five or more runs.

The Knights were set to play Avonworth on Thursday in a nonconference matchup.

First section win

Burrell earned its first Section 1-4A win of the season Tuesday, knocking off Highlands, 5-2. Junior Phil Walsh threw a six-hitter, striking out six and walking one.

Austin McClafferty had two hits, a double and an RBI in the win, and Forrest Primm added three hits.

Behind a complete game from Primm, the Bucs downed Kiski Area, 7-6, on Thursday. Primm scattered six hits and gave up one earned run and walked six.

Slaying the giant

Apollo-Ridge pulled a 5-4 upset over top-ranked Serra Catholic on Monday.

The Vikings utilized four pitchers, with Brandon Butler recording the win. He threw one inning and allowed two hits.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh inning, Brady Schrock delivered the go-ahead two-run homer.

Butler got one out in the bottom of the inning before Zach Hreha closed it for Apollo-Ridge.

Playing in the big leagues

Kiski Area players got the opportunity to feel like big leaguers this past weekend when they played Seneca Valley at PNC Park.

The teams played to a 3-3 tie, and coach Aaron Albert utilized four pitchers.

Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.