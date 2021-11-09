A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Freeport’s Marcus Trask

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Submitted by Marcus Trask Freeport’s Marcus Trask is a member of the 2021 hockey team.

Marcus Trask

Class: Senior

School: Freeport

Sport: Hockey

Report card: Trask had a pair of goals and a pair of assists to help Freeport earn its first win of the season and top previously unbeaten Moon, 5-4, last Monday. Through the first three games, Trask, who is the captain, leads the Yellowjackets with six points. He also plays travel hockey for the Armstrong Arrows.

How’d it feel to earn your first win of the season and knock off a previously undefeated team at the same time?

It was good. We were able to control most of the game. It felt like we outplayed them, and it was a good game overall.

Freeport only has a dozen skaters, so what’s the adjustment been like playing with a smaller roster?

It’s definitely something to get used to, that’s for sure. We’ve been working out a lot more this year to make sure we are in shape for it. It’s definitely been a lot more stamina we’ve needed to build to stay out there longer each shift.

What do you feel are your responsibilities as captain?

The way I see it, I feel like my role is to lead my team and be a good role model for all the other players on the team. I want to show all our players how to do certain things and not be negative on the bench or anything like that. With a team as small as ours, people can get down on themselves and are always huffing and puffing, so I just want to give them positive feedback when I can. It’s definitely harder on our younger players, because last year we had so many more guys on the team.

What do you hope to accomplish as a team this year?

My main goal this year to at least make playoffs. I just want to show all the freshmen we have how good it feels to be in the playoffs. That’d be a really good accomplishment, especially with the amount of skaters we have.

What NHL player do you enjoy watching and would like to pattern your game after?

I’d have to say (Sidney) Crosby, because his playmaking ability and vision on the ice are absolutely outstanding. That’s what I like to do is make plays. I don’t score a lot of goals, but I typically have more assists than goals throughout a season. I’m more of a playmaker than a goal scorer. I mainly try to control the puck, like he does, and give it to people that are open that are goal scorers.

What’s your favorite school subject?

My favorite subject is math. I’m in a stats class right now. I just understand math more than any other subject. It just comes easier to me, I guess.

What are your hobbies outside of hockey?

I ride dirt bikes a lot, and I like to hunt. I like to spend time with my girlfriend when I’m not playing hockey or working. I work a lot, too.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

