A-K Valley boys athlete of the week: Nash Wedner, Fox Chapel

By:

Thursday, October 28, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Nash Wedner

Class: Senior

School: Fox Chapel

Sport: Hockey

Report card: Wedner posted a 23-save shutout in a 1-0 victory over Freeport last Monday. He has a 4-0 record with a 1.25 goals against average and a .952 save percentage this season. The Foxes were off to a 4-0 start after winning only four games all last season.

How’d it feel to record a shutout in a tight 1-0 win?

It was good. It was my first shutout in varsity for my high school team. The team made it really easy. They did really well in the defensive zone and blocked a lot of shots.

What’s been the key to Fox Chapel’s early season success?

We had a lot of fire in us at the beginning of this season and knew what we wanted to accomplish. I wasn’t on the team last year. I just played travel hockey, so I’m not sure how they were feeling going into last season, but I knew we were really prepared this year and I feel like we’re showing it.

Why did you decide to become a goalie?

When I started as a player I was always really jealous of the goalies for some reason. I don’t know why, but I just loved the position from the first time I saw a goalie play. Every morning before school, I would go into a knee hockey net and have my dad shoot on me, so my dad eventually decided that I should play goalie. I’ve loved it ever since.

Who has been a major influence on your hockey career?

A lot of my coaches, but especially my high school coach right now, Cam (Raidna). He was a goalie, and he’s been a huge help with my development as a goaltender. I started playing high school as a freshman, and I was a lot smaller than everyone. He really helped me mentally. He told me he didn’t care about my height, I just care about how you perform.

Do you have any junior hockey plans?

Next year, I’m hoping to play in the USPHL, and, eventually, I hope to be called up to the NAHL. In playing juniors, I’m hoping to get noticed and then committed to a college.

Who is your favorite NHL goaltender?

Marc-Andre Fleury. He’s my favorite because of his attitude towards the game. Every single player that he’s played with says that he was the best person they could’ve played with. I was the junior starting goalie before a Penguins game, and I got to go on the ice beside him before the game. He talked to me the whole time and tried to make it the best time I could have. He’s someone I really look up to and want to emulate.

What is your favorite school subject?

I would say history, especially U.S. history, because I find it fascinating with how things were in older times. I think about what my life would be like if I lived back then.

What are your hobbies outside of hockey?

Hockey is a big part of my life, but I play lacrosse, too (as a midfielder). Honestly, my life is hockey, lacrosse, going to school and the gym. That’s pretty much it. When you play on two hockey teams like I do it takes up a lot of time.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Fox Chapel