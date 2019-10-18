A-K Valley boys soccer matchups for the first round of the WPIAL playoffs

Friday, October 18, 2019 | 5:27 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | For the Tribune-Review Captain Mike Mitchell will lead Springdale into a first-round playoff matchup with Chartiers-Houston on Saturday.

Class AAAA

First round

12-Woodland Hills (9-8-1) at 5-Fox Chapel (11-3-3)

Noon Saturday at Fox Chapel High School

Winner plays: 3-Canon-McMillan on Wednesday

Coaches: Erik Ingram, Fox Chapel; Delroy “Lucky” Russell, Woodland Hills

Players to watch: Erik Ingram, Sr. MF, Fox Chapel; AJ Hill, Sr., GK, Woodland Hills

Corner kicks: Woodland Hills turned in its first winning record since 2015 when it missed the playoffs by four points. The Foxes finished their season with an 11-2 win over Penn Trafford. The Wolverines started their season with a 1-0 win over the Warriors. Fox Chapel finished second in Section 1. The Wolverines finished fourth in Section 3. Fox Chapel is led by a large group of seniors, but sophomore Eli Yofan has led the Foxes in goals through a majority of the season.

Class AAA

First round

9-Kiski Area (11-5-2) at 8-Trinity (13-4)

2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity High School

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Franklin Regional (15-0-1)/16-Laurel Highlands (8-9) on Wednesday

Coaches: Sean Arnold, Kiski Area; Ryan Julian, Trinity

Players to watch: Owen Anderson, Sr., D, Kiski Area; Elijah Cincinnati, F, Jr., Trinity

Corner kicks: Trinity’s Elijah Cincinnati netted 37 goals this season. The Hillers are making their first playoff appearance since 2017 when they lost to Chartiers Valley in the first round. The Cavaliers are making their second straight playoff appearance after missing out in 2017 for the only time in Sean Arnold’s tenure. Trinity’s goalkeeper Colby Thomas finished the season with nine shutouts. The Cavaliers finished with eight. Both teams finished their seasons on four-game win streaks.

Class AA

15-Steel Valley (8-7) vs. 2-Deer Lakes (13-4)

Noon Saturday at Hampton High School

Winner plays: Winner of 7-North Catholic (12-3-2)/10-Elizabeth Forward (9-8-1) on Wednesday

Coaches: Daniel Yates, Deer Lakes; Mark Perhacs, Steel Valley

Players to watch: Mike Sullivan, Jr. F, Deer Lakes; Jamison Mays, Sr. MF, Steel Valley

Corner kicks: A year after making a trip to the first PIAA state championship game in Deer Lakes history, the Lancers are looking to repeat their success this year and capture their first WPIAL title. Steel Valley is a three-time WPIAL champ, winning titles in 1994, 1995 and most recently in 2007. The Ironmen have come a long way since 2015, when they won just one game and allowed 115 goals while only scoring eight. The Lancers captured their second straight Section 2-AA title this year. Steel Valley finished fourth in Section 1.

8-Keystone Oaks (11-1-1) vs. 9-Freeport (11-5-2)

6 p.m. Saturday at Mars High School

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Quaker Valley (16-2)/16-Beth-Center (9-8-1) on Wednesday

Coaches: Sotiri Tsourekis, Keystone Oaks; Dave Terosky, Freeport

Players to watch: Isaac Wetzel, F, Fr., Freeport; Ryan Vargo, MF, Sr., Keystone Oaks

Corner kicks: The Golden Eagles just missed out on capturing their second straight Section 1-AA title this year and finished second. Freeport is led by its defense with 11 shutouts. The Yellowjackets offense has been led by Wetzel, who burst onto the scene as a freshman. Keystone Oaks has not lost since its first game of the season, which was a 3-0 game against South Park.

12-Burrell (10-5) vs. 5-Charleroi (17-1)

Noon Saturday at Franklin Regional

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Shady Side Academy (12-2-1)/13-Waynesburg (9-8) on Wednesday

Coaches: Andrew Kariotis, Burrell; Jon Ducoli, Charleroi

Players to watch: Jake Guerrini, F, Jr., Burrell; Cullin Woytovich, F, Sr., Charleroi

Corner kicks: Charleroi’s Cullin Woytovich is turning in one of the best individual seasons in the WPIAL with 48 goals and 23 assists. The Bucs made their last playoff appearance in 2014. With 10 seniors on the roster, Charleroi only has three players with double-digit goals, but all three have 23 or more. The Bucs only have one senior on their roster and have six shutouts this season.

11-Chartiers-Houston (11-5-2) vs. 6-Springdale (13-3)

2 p.m. Saturday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Riverside (13-3)/14-Bishop Canevin (9-6-2) on Wednesday

Coaches: Cesareo Sanchez, Springdale; Alex Nikolopoulos, Chartiers-Houston

Players to watch: Mike Mitchell, MF, Sr., Springdale; Spencer Kane, MF, Sr., Chartiers-Houston

Corner kicks: The Buccaneers came into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak, including three straight shutouts to end the season. Springdale had a big challenge of replacing goalkeeper Mike Zolnierczyk, who graduated last season, but sophomore Andrew Haus has stepped up in a big way and has only allowed nine goals while recording nine shutouts. The Dynamos split the Section 3-A title with Carlynton after losing to them twice this season. Chartiers-Houston finished third in Section 4.

