A-K Valley football players to watch for 2021 Week 11

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 | 4:37 PM

Legend Ausk

Springdale, Sr., QB/LB

The dual-threat capabilities of the veteran signal-caller have the Dynamos thinking big things in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. In last Friday’s shutout victory over No. 4 West Greene, Ausk threw for 54 yards and a touchdown. He now has 12 passing scores and another five on the ground.

Zach Clark

Freeport, Jr., QB/WR/DB

Clark was one of the main straws that stirred the drink last Friday in Freeport’s 34-6 WPIAL Class 3A first-round victory over Ambridge. With star Ben Lane out of action, Clark rushed 10 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a pass for a score. He now owns five rushing touchdowns on the season.

Jayden Floyd

Leechburg, Fr., WR/LB

The youthful Blue Devils performer has made an impact on both sides of the ball. He has earned his stripes in an offense which is averaging 43.8 points a game and at linebacker on defense for a unit that kept a potent California offense 25 points under its season average last Friday in a 28-7 WPIAL Class A first-round victory.

Roman Mason

Fox Chapel, Jr., RB/LB

Mason again was a key force in the middle of the Foxes defense last Friday in helping hold a potent Upper St. Clair offense to just 10 points in a WPIAL Class 5A first-round victory. He made six tackles, three for a loss, and recorded a sack. For the season, Mason owns 52 tackles, four sacks and a fumble recovery.

