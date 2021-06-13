A-K Valley PIAA playoff preview capsules for June 14, 2021

Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 5:02 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Highlands celebrates Jess Cekada’s home run against Bishop McDevitt in the sixth inning during the PIAA Class 4A softball quarterfinals.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Highlands (18-5-1) vs. Beaver (19-0)

2 p.m. Monday at Mars

Coaches: Jen Koprivinikar, Highlands; Amy Haggart, Beaver

Winner plays: Winner of 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (16-8)/2-1 Tunkhannock (22-2) Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in the finals at Beard Field, Penn State University.

Players to watch: Jess Cekada, Jr., SS, Highlands; Peyton List, Jr., P, Beaver

Extra bases: Highlands is in the PIAA semifinals for the first time. The Golden Rams waited out a lengthy rain delay Thursday and defeated District 3 champion Bishop McDevitt, 6-1, in the quarterfinals at Central Cambria High School. The Highlands offense has averaged 11 hits in the wins over the Crusaders and District 9 champ Clearfield. Golden Rams junior starter Jaycee Haidze has given up eight hits and struck out 17 in the two state playoff contests. Maera Williams has a team-leading four hits in the PIAA playoffs, and Haidze, Abbie Deiseroth, Cekada and Riley Pointkowski have three hits apiece. … Of the eight WPIAL softball teams left in the PIAA playoffs, only Beaver is undefeated. The Bobcats upended District 3 No. 3 Eastern York, 11-0, in the first round before rallying past Elizabeth Forward in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. Beaver used a five-run fifth inning, sparked by a three-run double from junior Payton List, to beat the Warriors, 5-3. List allowed seven hits and struck out 11 in the victory. She held the Golden Rams to just one hit in the WPIAL title game. Beaver, like Highlands, is in the state semifinals for the first time.

Tags: Beaver, Highlands