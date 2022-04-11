A-K Valley senior spotlight: Deer Lakes’ Jenna Bisegna

Monday, April 11, 2022 | 10:07 AM

Courtesy of Jenna Bisegna Deer Lakes’ Jenna Bisegna is a senior on the 2022 softball team. Michael Love | Tribune-Review Deer Lakes’ Jenna Bisegna dives back to first during a Section 1-3A softball game April 23, 2021, at Derry. Previous Next

Jenna Bisegna

Deer Lakes softball

Deer Lakes’ softball team took a trip south to start the 2022 campaign.

The Lancers came home with a 0-4 record, but they worked out some kinks, gained valuable experience and built relationships and memories that will last much longer than the spring season.

Their efforts from the spring training trip paid off upon their return last week when they shut out Leechburg, 8-0, in a nonsection game.

Senior Jenna Bisegna was a catalyst for the victory, going 3 for 3 with a double to improve her average to .400. She has three doubles and four runs scored for the Lancers.

Bisegna will be counted on in many areas this season. One of the team’s leading hitters (.389) and pitchers last season, she will pitch and play outfield and first base this year, as well as bat leadoff.

“We’re expecting her to be a leader like she was last year, as we do for all the rest of the seniors,” coach Rick Cerra said. “They have a lot of experience.”

Bisegna took a few minutes after practice last week for a Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How’s the season going so far?

It’s going pretty well. The team is still working with some defensive struggles and some errors we’ve been trying to clean up. Offensively, we’ve been seeing the ball and hitting the ball really well. It’s been carrying us in games. So far, we’re pretty strong. I see a pretty good season ahead of us.

How was the trip to Myrtle Beach?

The trip was good. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted, unfortunately, but I think it was a really good learning experience on the field and a good bonding experience off the field. We got to mesh as a team and grow our relationships one on one with each other.

What was the best part?

Just spending quality time off the field with each other. We really got to learn about how our chemistry is off the field that will help us translate to on-the-field chemistry. That will help us have those plays that we’ll be there for each other.

What was the traveling like?

The bus ride was pretty long, like 10-101/2 hours both ways. It wasn’t bad. We got to catch up on some sleep and get some school work done.

What is your role on this team?

Being one of the varsity pitchers since I was a freshman, I had to really adjust to that quickly being that team leader on the spot. I think I’m always looking to stay upbeat and positive during the games. If I’m struggling, I know the girls will be there to pick me up, which is a great feeling. I’m always going to be there for the girls. No matter what happens, no matter what errors or how you do at the plate, I’ll always be there to pick you up.

What kind of goals do you have for yourself and the team?

For myself, just being the best pitcher I can be for my team, knowing my abilities and not overdoing it, knowing I have other girls on the team that can help me. For the team, just playing our best and giving our all. Hopefully, we can take a section title and possibly make a run for WPIALs and states.

How did you get started in softball?

I started playing softball around 6 or 7 years old. Originally, I wanted to be a tennis player. I broke my arm and saw the softball signs for rec ball. I tried out and fell in love with the sport. I’ve been playing travel almost all my life. It’s really molded me into who I am today as a person and athlete. I honestly couldn’t see myself without playing softball. It’s been a big part of my life.

Do you have plans for next fall?

I’m going to Purdue University. I’m going to dual major in psychology and kinesiology. I really love how the brain works. I took an intro to psychology class and thought it was really cool. It’s interesting to learn how the brain functions. Also how the body works with kinesiology. Ultimately, I want to be a sports psychologist. I’m going to study and see how it goes from there.

Are you involved in any other activities at Deer Lakes?

I’m a part of the Stand Together club, which is a mental health awareness club and advocacy. I’m also part of the hope squad, which is a suicide prevention and awareness club. I did cheerleading this past fall and winter for the first time, and I’ve also run cross country and played basketball in my high school career.

What is something people might not know about you?

I am very hard on myself. Even when I do good, I still try to find ways to improve my game. If I’m struggling, what can I do to help my team? I’m always trying to have the producing factor for my team.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

