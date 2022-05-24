A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Bella Vozar

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Submitted Leechburg’s Bella Vozar

The majority of softball players get out more than they get on base.

Not Leechburg’s Bella Vozar, who is batting .545 in her senior season.

Vozar hit safely in nine of 11 games at the tail end of the regular season and has helped the team significantly behind the plate as a catcher.

The senior has a deep love for softball, but she also is focused on her schoolwork as she is pursuing a future in running a cosmetology business.

Although balancing school and softball can be a hard task, Vozar handles it well and even works at a hair salon when she’s not at school or playing softball.

Vozar not only made an impact on the team this year but has been a crucial part of the Blue Devils’ success her entire time as an upperclassman.

In her junior season, Vozar batted .460 and drove in 17 runs, along with hitting seven doubles.

This year, Vozar has embraced a leadership role as one of the older members of the team, and she leads by example as she tallied 18 hits in 33 at-bats.

Vozar’s success didn’t happen overnight, and she is excited to see what the future brings her in college and softball.

Who’s your favorite athlete?

Leah Amico was someone who I like. I always look up to her because she plays softball for the Olympic team. I actually got to do softball camps with her, like two or three of them.

You’ve pitched and caught. Is there a preference on which position you like better?

I was actually a pitcher and it did not end up working out, so I ended up playing outfield. I wanted to get into the infield and in rec ball, I had caught a little bit, but it wasn’t something that kept going. Then I got to probably my eighth grade year and I was like, ‘I kind of want to catch in travel ball,’ so I started catching and I took lessons. I started on the high school team and Kristen Knapp was the catcher and I learned a little bit from her, and then my sophomore year, I started catching for Leechburg.

How does it feel to be able to contribute for the team?

It feels amazing. I honestly feel like the younger girls look up to us. And so being able to set a good example really means a lot to me because I want them to do good.

What impact have your teammates had on you?

They’re always there and we’re always supporting each other. At practices, we’re always able to have fun. It’s not very uptight. We’re able to just be ourselves at practice and on the field. We have these little signals and stuff that we do that other people might get lost about. I guess it’s like inside jokes.

What impact have the coaches had on you?

I’ve had Debbi (Young) in my life since probably about fifth grade. She was my teacher fifth and sixth grade year. I’ve known Debbi for a long time. My eighth grade year, I actually got to be able to go and practice with the high school team for their open gyms. Debbi’s always there for us. The coaches will bring us pizza and wings sometimes after practices, and we always have the big senior picnic at the end of the year for our last home game. It feels really good that we have coaches that care about us.

Who has pushed you the hardest in softball?

Definitely my parents because I lose interest in things really quick, but this is something that I haven’t lost interest in. When I was taking lessons and stuff, I get home from school and am like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to go’ and my mom would say, “You have to go. We’re paying and you’re getting better. If you want to be able to play college softball, you have to go take lessons. You have to go do this. You have to practice. You have to be committed.”

What has been the defining moment of your softball career?

In the Springdale games, actually, our first game, I had a triple off their pitcher. I didn’t really hit very well off of her. Alexis (Hrivnak), I played on my travel team with her so I know her. I’ve hit off of her and I’ve caught for her. She’s a really good pitcher, and it meant a lot that I was able to hit that big of a hit off of her.

What does Leechburg mean to you?

When I think Leechburg, I think of our softball team. I think of the girls that I see literally every single day and how much we all work together and mesh together. When I think Leechburg, I think of teamwork and dedication.

What’s next for you after high school?

I will be going to play in college for Penn State New Kensington. You can study business administration there, and I have my cosmetology license, so I have hopes to run my own salon or nail parlor in the future.

What are you looking forward to at the next level?

I’m very excited to go to college. It’s gonna be a new experience and new girls and just overall, I get to relearn how to be a team with new people.

