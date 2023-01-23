A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Riverview’s Ben Hower

Monday, January 23, 2023 | 11:54 AM

Submitted Riverview senior Ben Hower

After missing the WPIAL playoffs last year, the Riverview boys basketball team had a good first half of the season, beating section favorite Greensburg Central Catholic on Dec. 16 and posting a section record of 2-1.

Contributing to the solid start is senior Ben Hower.

“This year’s goal is to make it to the playoffs, and, in order to do that, we have to take it one game at a time,” said Hower. “Going into the GCC game, we knew we could beat them, and, after winning, we can compete with anyone now. It gave us a lot of confidence, and we’re moving on from there.”

Ben is the son of John Hower. He is the captain of the basketball team, a pitcher for the baseball team and the quarterback of the football team. He is also a four-year honor student. He has been playing basketball since first grade.

“Ben has really stepped up and has embraced his role as a captain and a team leader,” coach Phil McGivney said. “He has taken major steps in his development in this area since last season.”

Hower took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down and answer some questions for a senior spotlight Q&A:

What did the team do in the offseason to prepare for this year?

We all put a lot of time into the gym as a team and individually. We also had a very long summer schedule with a ton of games that prepared us for this season.

You are a multi-sport athlete. Which sport do you like the best and why?

I would say basketball. I love being in a packed gym on a Friday night, and the atmosphere is something I can’t get out of the other two sports.

What lessons has the team learned that will play or already have played a part into this year?

We learned to take it one game at a time, make every game meaningful, take pride in our defense and our rebounding especially.

What does leadership mean to you?

Leadership to me means setting an example. That means first one into practices and last one out of practices along with motivating the team before and after games and practices.

How do you feel about your final season with Riverview?

It’s bittersweet. My graduating class and I have been playing together since fifth grade. It’s our last run together, and it will be tough to move on when it’s all over.

Tell me a little bit about your other seniors and how you all work together on the court.

Amberson Bauer is a great shooter and our best defender. He will lock any player down, regardless if they’re the best or not. Luke Migley distributes the ball well and takes any open shot he can get. However, he tries to get others involved. And Jack Betler is a true force on the boards. He’s a great defender and finishes on the inside strong.

Do you follow any superstitions?

Both of my shoes go on first before I tie them. When I tie them, they have to be as tight as possible. I feel that the more tight they are, the more connected I am to the ground.

What does basketball mean to you?

It means a lot to me personally as I’ve been playing for so long. It is a sport that I have shared with a lot of my friends over a long period of time. It’s a very special thing for us, and we have done remarkable things. This is truly the last time that we can put all of our talent together and see what we can do.

What is your favorite memory from basketball?

My favorite memory is beating GCC at home. After the game, all the students were on the floor, and everyone was aware that Raiders basketball was there to compete.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Play every game like it’s your last. Take absolutely nothing for granted and battle for every minute you get on the court.

What are your future plans? Are any of the three sports you play included?

I’ve been considering several baseball opportunities at local schools or going elsewhere to major in business.

What is one tradition that you’d want your teammates to continue doing after you have graduated?

I want the team to celebrate each win in the locker room. Those are some of my best memories with the team. Oh, and getting back to work the next day.

