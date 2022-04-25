A-K Valley senior spotlight: Springdale’s Alexis Hrivnak

By:

Monday, April 25, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Courtesy of Alexis Hrivnak Springdale’s Alexis Hrivnak is a senior on the 2022 softball team.

Three weeks into the season, the Springdale softball team had managed to play just two games.

Senior pitcher Alexis Hrivnak made an impact in both of them.

Wet weather and subsequent poor field conditions have kept the Dynamos in the dugout, but when they are on the field, they have followed the example of their senior leader.

Hrivnak threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and also was 2 for 3 with a double, home run and two RBIs in a 15-0 win over Ellis School on April 4. She also struck out 13 in a 12-5 loss to GCC on March 31.

“She’s our workhorse,” coach Anthony Pototo said. “She’s out there every day. She plays through everything. She bats cleanup for us. She’s a great leader, a great mentor to some of the younger players on the team.”

The Pitt-Johnstown commit was a second-team Valley News Dispatch All-Star last season and has high expectations for her senior campaign, as long as they can get on the field.

Hrivnak took a few minutes last week for a Valley News Dispatch Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How is the team playing to start the season?

I think we’re doing well. We have seven seniors on our team. One of them is an exchange student; she’s really taking a liking to the game. We have three or four new girls. They’re doing very well for just starting. They’re definitely athletes.

Has it been frustrating to have so many postponements and changes because of the weather?

Definitely. Our weather is very bipolar. I’ve never liked it.

What is your role on this team?

I definitely would say I’m a leader for my team. A lot of our younger girls look to me as a role model. I love it. When I was younger, my parents had created a league, SYSA, so I’ve been helping girls since I was there. I’d love to coach sometime in the future.

What are the team’s goals this season?

Beat Leechburg. That’s the big one. I know our girls are dreaming of going to WPIALs. We definitely want to get back at South Side for that (playoff) game we definitely should have won (last year). We’re really hoping to go deep in the playoffs this season.

How would you describe your pitching style?

I definitely rely on my spin pitches. My curve ball is always my go-to. In the offseason, I started throwing a rise ball. I love it. It’s a wicked pitch. I get a lot of batters to go after it.

When did you get started in softball?

When I was little, I played soccer when I was 4, 5, 6. I got bored of it. My parents had been coaching softball and I figured I would give it a shot. I loved it. I’ve been playing since I was 6 or 7. It’s so hard to believe.

Were you always a pitcher?

I started pitching when I was 8 or 9. When you start out, it’s all about fundamentals, learning how to throw and hit. I just thought I wanted something more challenging. I guess we needed a pitcher.

What do you like more, getting strikeouts or hitting home runs?

That’s very difficult for me to answer. Both sides, defense and offense are about skill and figuring out what your opponent has. As a batter, I feel like I can pick up on pitchers very well because I am a pitcher. At the same time, it’s the same thing with pitching. I have to figure out what the batter doesn’t like and what they struggle with. I don’t know which I like better.

Why did you decide to commit to play at Pitt-Johnstown?

I want to go into the medical field, which is why I chose UPJ, for their medical program. I want to be a pharmacist, and they’re going to help me get there. I would always choose a school first for my academics. You never want to fall back on a sport when you go to college. After my four years are up, I’ll have two to four more years without playing ball. I have to make sure I like my school.

What did the UPJ coaches like about you?

I’ve gotten to talk with coach Niki (Pecora) a couple times. She’s very sweet. She definitely took to my personality. She said she’s seen me play since I was with the Outlaws (when I was 13). She likes my attitude. She likes how I play.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m a heavy metal fan. Since I was little, my first memory of music is being with my dad and listening to Metallica after a dentist appointment. My family’s and my relationship with music definitely brings us together.

What does the Springdale softball team listen to?

I consider it mumble rap because I don’t understand what they are saying. I’m more into my oldies (heavy metal).

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at bhartlep@triblive.com or via Twitter @BHartlep_Trib.

Tags: Springdale