A-K Valley Senior Spotlight; St. Joseph’s Ethan Zale

Monday, December 26, 2022 | 10:27 AM

Submitted St. Joseph senior Ethan Zale

After a heartbreaking loss to Neighborhood Academy left the team one win short of clinching a WPIAL playoff spot last year, the St. Joseph’s boys basketball team is ready to take on the section this season, getting off to a 4-2 start.

One of the reasons for quick start is senior Ethan Zale.

“Our loss last year is for sure playing a part in this season,” Zale said. “I still remember being in the locker room after our loss. We had control until the fourth quarter, and they beat us by one point. That game alone has built a lot of motivation for the team and honestly sparked a good start for this season.”

Ethan is the son of Mike and Lori Zale. He was a captain on the soccer team and is a part of the Spartan Leadership team. Along with the various activities he is involved with, he also has a 4.23 cumulative GPA.

He scored a career-high 27 points against Leechburg on Dec. 16.

“Basketball has always been a part of my life,” said Zale. “I have a hoop in my yard, and that has helped me improve my game. There have been a lot of late nights out there shooting hoops.”

Zale took some time out of his busy schedule to sit down and answer a few questions:

The team is already off to a great start. What do these early wins do in terms of confidence for the team?

We went in with great confidence. We are looking to continue improving on that. Our chemistry as a team is great, and everyone is very involved and working well together. I’m proud of how we’ve been doing.

What did the offseason look like for the team?

After our loss last year, we took about a month or two off but came back with open gyms once a week and held our annual summer league tournament. We didn’t do great, but the more inexperienced guys got more playing time. We’ve also been hitting the weight room a lot and working on our physical health. Coach (Hart Coleman) is really on us about muscle building.

Jimmy Giannetta is St. Joseph’s top scorer. What is it like playing with him?

The minute he transferred in, he had a massive impact. It is great playing alongside him. We can interchange our positions. It’s a great 1-2 punch. If one is having a bad game, one can step up. We have also built a great friendship off the court.

Do you follow any superstitions?

My mom always cooks me a meal before the game. My favorite is steak, potatoes and broccoli. I always try to get to the game two hours beforehand to prepare. I always stretch. It is important to take care of yourself as an athlete. My drink I must have is Mixed Berry Powerade Zero. I also always listen to Drake.

Last season, you played with your brother, Rylan. What was that like, and do you miss playing with him?

It was amazing having him by my side as we grew up together on the court. Last year was my favorite season as it was our final year playing together. It meant a lot to me. I remember giving him his last assist before the buzzer rang out during his last game. I do miss playing with him as he had a huge impact on me, and I cannot thank him enough for that.

What is your role on the team, and what does it mean to you?

Jimmy (Giannetta) is the main guy, and I’m kind of the second option. I’ve embraced more of a leadership role. As someone who has been playing for four years, I have experience and it is my job to help someone who is struggling by providing constructive criticism. Communication and being vocal on the court are both key to working together on the court.

How do you feel about playing your final season with St. Joseph?

It’s very sad it’s coming to an end so quickly. It feels like yesterday I was just going to my first practice, and I left half-hour in and threw up. I really considered quitting in that moment because I didn’t think I could do it, but I’m glad I worked hard and stuck with it. I want to make the most out of this season.

What are your future plans?

I haven’t made a final decision. I want to go to a university and study either business or math. Basketball will always be a part of my life, but I’m not looking to play at a collegiate level.

What is one piece of advice you’d like to leave with your teammates?

Enjoy every moment. It flies by so quickly, and it is OK to have some fun. Not everything has to be so serious. At the end of the day, it’s just a game.

What does basketball mean to you?

It serves as an escape from reality. If I’m stressed, I know I can pick up a basketball, shoot some hoops and be at peace. Coach says, “Once on the court, between the 84-by-50 lines … focus on the game. That girl or homework doesn’t matter. Focus on the game as basketball is the only thing you can worry about. No other problems matter at that time.”

