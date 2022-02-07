A-K Valley senior spotlight: St. Joseph’s Rylan Zale

Monday, February 7, 2022 | 9:47 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review St. Joseph’s Rylan Zale takes a shot during practice Dec. 2 at the high school in Natrona Heights. Submitted by Rylan Zale St. Joseph’s Rylan Zale is a senior member of the 2021-22 boys basketball team. Previous Next

There were 4.5 seconds remaining. St. Joseph trailed Riverview by 2 points. Four of the Spartans’ regulars were sidelined with injury or illness.

Rylan Zale told his coach and teammates he would take, and make, the winning shot.

“I called timeout to draw up a play underneath the basket,” St. Joseph coach Hart Coleman said. “Rylan led the huddle and told the team he was going to shoot the 3 for the win and make it.”

Zale’s foreshadowing came true as he drilled the winning 3-pointer from the corner to give St. Joseph a 50-49 nonsection victory over the Raiders on Jan. 25. He scored 20 points to lead the Spartans.

“He also said crash the boards just in case,” Coleman said. “That’s the leadership we have in him. He’s always making sure the guys do their job as well. I’m proud of the player he’s becoming but more proud of him being a leader.”

Zale helped St. Joseph win three of four games in a tough stretch when the team was shorthanded. At 1-3 in Section 1-A, there’s still work to be done to earn one of four playoff berths in the six-team section, but Coleman is confident he has the leadership to guide the team to victory.

“He brings that positive leadership on and off the court,” Coleman said. “As the captain, Rylan motivates everyone, no matter the situation. In my three years with the program, he has grown from initially being a role player to being a major force in our success.”

Zale took a few minutes last week for a Valley News Dispatch Senior Spotlight Q&A:

How has the season gone so far?

It’s going pretty good. We’ve had some ups and downs. We’ve definitely had a tough time with guys with injuries and illness. When we have all our players we feel we are one of the best teams in Class A and are hoping to get on a streak and get to the playoffs.

How did the end of the game play out against Riverview?

I think there was 4.5 seconds left. Coach called timeout and drew up a play. At the end of the time out, I just said when I get to the corner, I’m just going to shoot it. I got it, shot it and it went in. I kind of knew it was going to go in before I shot.

What was special about that night?

We were missing a lot of our guys. Three starters and our sixth man were out. We had to have a lot of guys step up. I had to fill some big shoes. When you have games like that, everyone has to play their role. I had to step up in mine, too.

What are some things the team is doing well right now?

We’re playing really good together. At a private school, guys don’t get a chance to grow up playing together. At the beginning of the season, that’s where the chemistry really starts. As it’s progressed, we’ve built a lot of chemistry that will be key for us the rest of the season.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

I think just win. If we can get some big wins toward the end and build some momentum, we know in the playoffs anything is possible. We hope we can make a decent run in the playoffs.

How would you describe your role on this team?

Just a leader. I know not every night I‘m going be the most skilled player on the court or score the most points. I try to put us in a good position to win, crashing the boards, making some defensive stops or diving for loose balls. Settle the team down and put us in the best position possible to win.

Who is the toughest player you’ve had to defend?

In our section, there’s a lot of tough guys. Braylan Lovelace for Leechburg, Vinny Cugini from Aquinas and Alier (Maluk) from Imani.

Have you made plans for next fall?

I’m going to go to Slippery Rock. If I can walk on for either soccer or basketball I will. If not, I’ll play intramural or club.

Are you involved in any other activities at St. Joseph?

Just soccer and basketball.

How did you get started playing basketball?

When I was little, I remember me and my brother went to a lot of high school games with my dad. That’s how I fell in love with the game. As soon as I was old enough I got on a team. We went to a lot of St. Joe’s games when my dad (Mike) was coaching.

What’s it like playing with your younger brother Ethan?

We have a lot of good chemistry from playing outside in our driveway all those years. It’s fun to be on the court with him and seeing him develop. It’s fun to watch.

What is something people might not know about you?

I’m a big Pittsburgh Penguins fan.

