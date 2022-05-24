A-K Valley WPIAL playoff softball capsule: Game for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By:

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 4:32 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Caroline Dynka is the lone senior on the Burrell softball team.

Class 4A

Semifinals

2-Elizabeth Forward (15-2) vs. 3-Burrell (12-1)

3 p.m. Wednesday at Norwin

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Beaver Area (17-0) vs. 5-Montour (14-4)

Players to Watch: Carlee Soukup, Elizabeth Forward; Pyper Ferres, Burrell

Extra bases: The Warriors won their first WPIAL title in 2019 when they shut out Mt. Pleasant, 3-0, at Latrobe. Elizabeth Forward has won four in a row since a 7-2 loss to Class 6A Peters Township. It punched its ticket to the semifinals with a 4-1 win over No. 10 West Mifflin on Monday at Norwin. Soukup led the Warriors’ eight-hit attack with three hits and an RBI in four at-bats, and Lauren Vay singled in a run. Sophomore Shelby Telegdy and senior Grace Smith are batting better than .500 for EF … Burrell, the No. 3 seed, qualified for the semifinals with a 1-0, 11-inning victory over No. 6 Belle Vernon on Monday at Norwin. Junior Katie Armstrong surrendered just four hits and struck out 21. She has 198 strikeouts through 13 games. The Bucs snapped a six-game WPIAL-quarterfinal losing streak and will play a semifinal game for the first time since 2011 when they won the WPIAL Class AA title. Caroline Dynka, Burrell’s lone senior, reached base three times against the Leopards. She walked, singled and was hit by a pitch.

Tags: Burrell, Elizabeth Forward