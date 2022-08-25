A-K Valley’s don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week Zero

Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 6:29 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Freeport players run through drills at Freeport High School, Friday Aug 14, 2022.

Nonconference

Armstrong at Valley

7 p.m. Friday, at Valley High Memorial Stadium, New Kensington

Armstrong is led by the arm and legs of senior Cadin Olsen, a Penn commit. Olsen threw for 28 touchdowns and added 16 rushing scores in 2021. The River Hawks hope to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs for the fifth time in the eighth season since the Kittanning-Ford City merger. … Friday’s game marks the Valley head coaching debut of veteran mentor and Vikings graduate Dave Heavner. He previously served as Valley’s defensive coordinator. Valley has lost three season openers in a row since a victory at Burrell to start the 2018 season. This is the first meeting between Armstrong and Valley, but the Vikings were longtime rivals of Ford City and Kittanning.

Burrell at Jeannette

7 p.m. Friday, McKee Stadium, Jeannette

Burrell has dropped from Class 3A to 2A for the next two-year enrollment cycle. The Bucs return six starters on each side of the ball. Typically a pass-first team under coach Shawn Liotta, the Bucs will concentrate more on the run. … Jeannette begins the Tom Paulone coaching era in its opener. The former Jayhawks quarterback replaced Roy Hall, who retired after 13 years as head coach, 34 overall. The Jayhawks were 1-9 last season and struggled with depth issues. Paulone promised a new-look offense that could create some buzz.

Indiana at 3A-5 Freeport

7 p.m. Friday, at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium, Buffalo Township

The Little Indians hope to secure their first winning season since 2014. First-year Indiana coach Brad Wright is a former assistant at West Shamokin. While several notable skill position players graduated, Indiana returns four starting offensive linemen, including all-conference 300-pound twin guards Adam and Alek Clark. … Freeport senior Ben Lane returns after leading the team in rushing and passing last year. The Yellowjackets defense produced 47 sacks in 2021. Freeport begins its 100th anniversary season and owns 569 wins, 12th all-time on the WPIAL victories list.

Keystone Oaks at Deer Lakes

7 p.m. Friday, at Lancers Stadium, West Deer

Keystone Oaks begins the 2022 season under first-year coach Steve McCormick, an assistant with the Eagles the previous 15 seasons. Senior quarterback Nick Buckley returns after throwing for 1,916 yards and 16 touchdowns last year. … Deer Lakes junior quarterback Derek Burk (1,096 yards, eight touchdowns) and Lancers junior wideout Ryan Cochran (24 catches, 347 yards, two TDs) return to lead the offense. Deer Lakes hopes to start a run to its first WPIAL playoff berth since 2015. Keystone Oaks and Deer Lakes last played in 2019. The Eagles won the nonconference contest at Lancers Stadium, 42-14.

Knoch at Hampton

7 p.m. Friday, at Fridley Field, Allison Park

The Knights begin their first season in Class 3A and own a schedule consisting entirely of road games while their home stadium is renovated. Tim Burchett begins his tenure Friday as Knoch’s coach. Senior tight end/wide receiver/linebacker Jake Murphy is a key player on both sides of the ball for Knoch. … Former Deer Lakes coach Steve Sciullo is the new Hampton coach. The Talbots are the defending Greater Allegheny Conference champion (Class 4A). Hampton last year was 11-0, including a 30-0 win at Knoch, before a 42-14 loss to Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

1A-5 Leechburg at Apollo-Ridge

7 p.m. Friday, Owens Field, Apollo

The local rivalry between the variations of the two schools dates to 1919. The Blue Devils and Vikings last played in 2019, with Apollo-Ridge winning 28-12 at Leechburg’s Veterans Memorial Stadium. Leechburg won the year before, 28-13, at Owens Field. Blue Devils senior Braylan Lovelace is expected to be a focal point of Friday’s matchup. The Pitt recruit ran for 1,506 yards and 30 touchdowns last year as Leechburg went 9-3 and set several team milestones en route to the WPIAL quarterfinals. … Apollo-Ridge hopes to begin a turnaround from a tough 2-7 overall record in 2021. Quarterback Karter Schrock is back after throwing for 772 yards and four TDs a year ago.

Peters Township at Fox Chapel

7 p.m. Friday, at James Burk Complex, O’Hara Township

Peters Township will rely on youth as only five seniors are on the roster. The leading rusher from last year, Richie Woods (953 yards, six TDs), returns for the Indians offense. He earned second-team all-conference honors. … Fox Chapel enters the season with momentum after a trip to last year’s WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinals. Senior Roman Mason, a returning running back and linebacker, is expected to again figure prominently on both sides of the ball. Ben DeMotte takes over at quarterback for the graduated Colin Dietz. Peters Township won last year’s Week Zero meeting with Fox Chapel, 37-0.

Springdale at Ligonier Valley

7 p.m. Friday at Weller Field, Ligonier

First-year Springdale coach Ryan Tempalski is eager to see what the mix of returning and new players has to offer as every spot on both sides of the ball was up for grabs. Junior Chase Weihrauch led returning players in receptions (7) and receiving yards (171) last year. … Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel returns for his 19th season. He’ll rely on quarterbacks Broderick Schreyer and Haden Sierocky to lead the offense behind a veteran offensive line. The defense starts 10 seniors.

University Prep at Highlands

7 p.m. Friday, at Golden Rams Stadium, Natrona Heights

Matt Bonislawski, a Highlands graduate, will coach his first game Friday as Golden Rams head coach. Highlands finished the 2021 season 7-4 and qualified for the WPIAL playoffs. Senior Chandler Thimons is back after throwing for 1,340 yards and 17 touchdowns, and junior Luke Bombalski broke out last fall with 1,276 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. … University Prep went 1-1 in last year’s PIAA Class 5A playoffs and finished 3-6. The teams played last year in Week Zero with Highlands winning 27-0 en route to a 4-0 start.

Beth-Center at Riverview

Noon Saturday, at Riverside Park, Oakmont

Beth-Center moved down to Class A under the WPIAL realignment earlier this year. The Bulldogs rallied from an 0-5 start last fall to make the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. Senior Zach Sussan (wide receiver/tight end) is a key weapon in the Beth-Center offense. … Riverview hopes to snap a four-game losing streak in season openers. The Raiders shut out Leechburg, 16-0, to begin the 2017 season. Liam McElligott (offensive tackle), Toby Green (linebacker) and Kevin Tomlinson (wide receiver) are back after earning Eastern Conference honorable-mention selection in 2021. The Raiders scored just 8.9 points a game last year.

