After committing to Penn State, Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry decides to re-open his recruitment

By:

Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 12:01 AM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Perry’s Tyreese Fearbry is interviewed during a HSSN event Kennywood on July 22, 2021.

After verbally committing to Penn State on the Fourth of July, Perry four-star rush end Tyreese Fearby has decided to re-open his recruitment, he announced Thursday on his Twitter account.

Perry coach Darnell Farrow, who has spoken to Fearbry in the past few days, confirmed Fearbry is “re-thinking” his decision. “I hate the word de-commit,” Farrow said.

Fearbry did not return a text message from the Tribune-Review.

“He understands this is his decision,” Farrow said. “This is a kid who woke up one morning and major colleges throughout the country wanted him. This is all new to a 17-year-old kid who got the keys to the decision of his life.

“I’m encouraging him to ‘take your time, figure out the whole thing and what is the right thing academically and what you want to do opposite of football and what football gives you.’

“‘Are you going to play right away or are you going to sit for a couple years?’”

Fearbry, who will play defensive end and wide receiver this season at Perry, is the No. 1 recruit among WPIAL and City League players, according to the Tribune-Review and Rivals. He is ranked No. 13 overall in Pennsylvania and No. 21 in the nation among weakside defensive ends, according to Rivals.

Before committing to Penn State, Fearbry had narrowed his top choices to Pitt, Auburn and Kentucky. Penn State and Pitt were considered front-runners, but Fearbry has 19 scholarship offers, 14 from the Power 5.

“They’re all great schools. They all put guys in the league,” Fearbry said before he committed to Penn State.

“There was a comfortability with either choice,” Farrow said of Penn State and Pitt. “There is no right or wrong. (Both schools) will take care of him like he is their own.”

Even without Fearbry, Penn State has three defensive ends in its class of 2022, including five-star Dani Dennis-Sutton of Owings Mills, Md.

Farrow said Fearbry has no timetable for choosing a school. The next signing period is in December.