After solid start, Freeport boys look to tighten up defensively for section games ahead

Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 7:17 PM

As the Freeport boys basketball team gets ready to dive into the heart of section play, second-year coach Sean Devinney is looking for a more consistent commitment to defense.

It’s no surprise with Devinney’s background as a former assistant to Zach Skrinjar at Fox Chapel, a team known for its in-your-face mentality to defense, that he expects the same of his Yellowjackets.

Freeport had a successful nonsection slate and is 7-3.

But with difficult section games ahead, Devinney wants his players to dial in their focus on man-to-man principles if they expect to make noise.

“If you look at the wins we got last year, specifically our playoff win, those were the things we were willing to do,” Devinney said. “This year, some games we have been willing to do them and other games we haven’t. It’s interesting that the loss column is filled with times that we haven’t done it.

“I’m hoping these senior guys are going to act like seniors, come together and show what they are capable of. It should be less of a roller coaster having a veteran team. So far this year, it has been more of a roller coaster than I’d like it to be.”

Part of that roller coaster was a 63-60 loss to neighboring rival Knoch in the Section 1-4A opener Tuesday. The Yellowjackets swept the Knights last year.

“I tell them all the time that we are capable of sticking around with anybody, and the other side of the coin is that if we don’t have that defensive intensity, we can be beaten by anybody,” Devinney said. “It’s all about guys buying in, locking in and staying true to our identity. When we do that, we have success.”

As far as scoring goes, Freeport has had many players step up. Dean Furer, Brady Sullivan, Zach Clark, Gavin Croney, Ben Lane and Gavin Glista each have had at least one game in double-figure scoring.

Devinney said the ability to have multiple players step up in the scoring department is a special trait of the team. It’s also part of being a veteran squad filled with seniors and juniors who have developed chemistry.

“The senior class has played together for a long time coming up, and you can see the continuity they have, especially when they get out and break,” Devinney said. “They know how to look for each other. We implemented an entirely new system last year and had some relative success with it.”

Freeport’s next two games will provide major tests. The Yellowjackets host Highlands on Friday and travel to Hampton on Tuesday.

Having a diverse nonsection slate is an area Devinney believes can help the team get ready to play meaningful games, starting with the next two.

“We played all different types of teams in nonsection,” Devinney said. “We’ve played very athletic teams and some that are more skilled and want to slow the game down to a half-court type game. Playing Brashear and Obama Academy at the holiday tournament and seeing their athleticism should help us coming up with the athletes I know Highlands and Hampton have. But what makes those two tricky is not only are they athletic, but they have some really good, skilled players, too.

“We’ll find out if our guys are up to task.”

