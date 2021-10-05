AK Valley Boys Athlete of the Week: Isaac Wetzel, Freeport soccer

By:

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 | 9:07 AM

Submitted by Isaac Wetzel Freeport’s Isaac Wetzel is a member of the 2021 boys soccer team.

Isaac Wetzel

Class: Junior

School: Freeport

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Wetzel scored a pair of goals to lead Freeport to a 2-0 win over Highlands last Wednesday. Through nine games, Wetzel had a team-leading 10 goals and five assists. He recently joined the Yellowjackets’ football team as a kicker.

How did it feel to score two goals and lead the team to a win over Highlands?

It felt good to beat one of our biggest rivals. We’ve had this rivalry for ages now. It was also a great feeling to score both goals to help beat them.

What has led to your success scoring goals?

One of the biggest things has been my teammates feeding me the ball a lot. When I get up into the attacking third, my teammates know they can trust me to finish the ball. It’s always nice to have the support of your teammates.

What’s it been like playing in a tough section with teams such as Hampton, Kiski Area, Mars and Knoch?

It’s good to be playing against such great opponents, because every game we are getting better. It’ll help us in the long run. We play the ball a lot better because of the reps in the games against top teams.

Who is a big influence on your soccer career?

My club coach at BVB International Pittsburgh (Thomas Louisy). He pushes me a lot during training and in our games. It feels like he relies on me, and, at the same time, it allows me to help my teammates get better.

What is your favorite professional soccer team?

Tottenham Hotspur. I really like Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min and the way they play. They always attack and try to get the ball up.

What is your favorite school subject?

Math or science. For the math side, it’s because of all the problem solving we have to do. I like how challenging it is and how rewarding it is when you solve it. In science I enjoy all the labs and experiments that we do. It’s always fun to actually do the things we learn in class.

What are your hobbies outside of soccer?

I started kicking for the football team, and I really enjoy that. I also play basketball in the winter and run track in the spring.

How has the process been becoming a kicker on the football team?

It’s going well. I think my kickoffs have been decent enough. I’m kicking them close to the end zone. I’m working on my field goals and extra points. I haven’t kicked a football in forever, so I’m a little rusty on that part.

Jerin Steele is a freelance writer

Tags: Freeport