All-state pitcher Emma Henry, Greensburg Central Catholic softball eye next step

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 5:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic pitcher Emma Henry works out last season.

Emma Henry went into last season with the Greensburg Central Catholic softball team not knowing what to expect.

After losing her freshman season to the covid-19 pandemic, Henry expected there to be a learning curve.

However, she proved to be a quick study, earning Class A second-team all-state honors in her first varsity season.

Now the junior pitcher is hoping to take the next step. By adding some new pitches, Henry wants to help Greensburg Central Catholic exceed where it finished last season.

“Honestly, I worked on a new movement pitch, and it helped with my fall schedule in tournaments,” Henry said. “It got more of the advanced batters out. I was focusing on spins.”

Last season, the Centurions (11-5, 7-3) took second in the section behind eventual WPIAL Class A champion and PIAA runner-up West Greene. GCC lost to Union, 6-5, in the WPIAL quarterfinals after beating Ellis School in the first round.

GCC’s first-round victory was its first WPIAL playoff win since 2015.

Henry believes another year of preparation for this season will allow the Centurions to take another step forward. GCC will open the season March 25 with a nonsection game at Seton LaSalle.

“Really, I lost my freshman year,” Henry said. “I didn’t know what to expect going into the year last year. I didn’t know how to do certain things. I know a lot more about what to do about certain plays and moments.”

The Centurions will look to replicate their offense from last season. GCC averaged 9.3 runs per game and has a number of players who will be competing for spots on the team.

GCC has plenty of upperclassmen returning who can help provide pop. Senior outfielders Bailey Kuhns, Laura Kondas and Riana Booher will provide depth in the outfield. Junior catcher Isabella Marquez is looking to build off a strong sophomore campaign.

Sophomore Grace Kindel and junior outfielder Sara Blahovec also figure to be contributors.

GCC will once again be tasked with a lot of long road trips in section. GCC will have to take on Avella, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene.

“Honestly, I think our goal is to go as far as we possibly can,” Henry said.

Tags: Greensburg C.C.