Alle-Kiski Valley Through the Years: Legendary coach Don Earley earns 1st win

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 6:09 PM

Submitted Coach Don Earley is shown addressing his Washington Township team. Earley earned the first of 200 coaching victories on Oct. 3, 1959 as the Red Raiders defeated South Huntingdon, 20-0.

Each Friday throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look back at the games, players and events that are part of local scholastic history.

Washington Township coach Don Earley won the first of 200 career games, piloting the Red Raiders to a 20-0 victory Oct. 3, 1959, over South Huntingdon. Dan Namey scored two touchdowns.

75 years ago

• Clarence Shumaker scored two touchdowns, and Joe Kocon added another as Har-Brack downed Ken High, 20-7. Standing out defensively for Ken High was Sam Tamburro, who in college was credited with helping originate the “We Are … Penn State” chant.

• East Deer shocked Arnold, 20-0, at Leslie Stadium. Howard McGraw scored a pair of touchdowns.

60 years ago

• Larry Malobicky scored 31 points as Tarentum routed Arnold, 44-14. Malobicky had touchdown runs of 6, 4, 1, 74 and 93 yards and added a PAT.

50 years ago

• Kiski Area scored three touchdowns in its first seven plays en route to a 49-0 win over Valley. Clair Wilson had three touchdowns.

• Kittanning dumped Freeport, 20-6, in a battle of unbeatens. Arnie Orr had two Wildcats’ touchdowns.

40 years ago

• Several hours after the Pirates defeated the Cincinnati Reds to earn a World Series berth, Apollo-Ridge blasted Springdale, 25-0, to go 6-0 on the season behind Joe Gourley TD runs of 84 and 26 yards.

• Knoch took over first place in the AIC North with a 21-0 win over Richland. Matt Reichart returned an interception 75 yards to start the scoring.

25 years ago

• Shawn Mangol’s touchdown on the second play from scrimmage was enough as Deer Lakes knocked off Freeport, 7-0.

• Jeff Cappa ran for two touchdowns and threw one to twin brother, Jason, as Riverview shut down Serra Catholic, 42-0.

10 years ago

• Freeport quarterback Alex Isenberg’s 37-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was the difference as the Yellowjackets beat previously unbeaten Ford City, 6-0.

• Springdale stopped an Avonworth 2-point attempt in the final minutes to record a 7-6 victory. Brian Shemenski scored the Dynamos’ touchdown.

Five years ago

• Kittanning spoiled Burrell High School’s 50th anniversary celebration with a 43-7 victory. Braden Toy passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

• Fox Chapel won two in a row for the first time in five years as the Foxes walloped Shaler, 42-10, behind Billy Urso’s four touchdown passes.

