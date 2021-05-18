Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL softball playoff capsules for May 19, 2021

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 | 3:43 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Savanna Urik celebrates her catch at the fence with the bases loaded during the fifth inning against Burrell on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Freeport Community Park.

Wednesday’s games

Class 4A

6-Burrell (7-5) vs. 11-Belle Vernon (10-9)

2 p.m. at Plum

Coaches: Rick Nealer, Burrell; Tom Rodriguez, Belle Vernon

Winner plays: 3-West Mifflin (15-4) Monday (time, site TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Katie Armstrong, So., P, Burrell; Maren Metikosh, So., OF, Belle Vernon

Extra bases: Burrell tied for second in Section 1 with Freeport. The Bucs rely on the pitching of Armstrong and a steady defense. The Bucs lost 2-1 to Class 6A No. 2 seed Norwin in the season opener. Junior Carolyn Dynka and senior Rikki Wyble are key hitters for the Bucs. … Belle Vernon has a young lineup, but has played a tough schedule to get set for the postseason. Metikosh is a productive hitter, as is senior Sophia Godzak, the pitcher, and junior Abby Fabin.

5-Highlands (14-4-1) vs. 12-Blackhawk (8-6)

3 p.m. at Montour

Coaches: Jen Koprivinikar, Highlands; Jim Riggio, Blackhawk

Winner plays: 4-Montour (12-5) on Monday (site, time TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Abbie Deiseroth, So., P/1B, Highlands; Maddie Syka, Fr., DH/1B, Blackhawk

Extra bases: Highlands captured a share of the Section 1 title with Knoch at 7-3. It is the Golden Rams’ first section title since 2005. Highlands also hopes to snap a playoff losing streak that stretches back to 2005. The Golden Rams own a prolific offense that has scored 10 or more runs nine times this season. Sophomore Deiseroth and junior Jaycee Haidze have shared pitching duties and are two of the team’s top hitters. They combined for three home runs in Monday’s playoff tune-up against Karns City. … Blackhawk placed fourth in Section 3 with a 7-5 record, one game behind Central Valley for third. The Cougars finished the regular season with four victories by one run. They had a one-run victory over section foe and WPIAL qualifier Central Valley. Blackhawk won just one game in 2019 and was winless in section play. Junior catcher Emma Muir batted .444 through 10 games but is out for the season (illness). Syka is batting .375 and leads the team with 16 RBIs. Blackhawk also is fueled by freshman starting pitcher Raina Johnson.

8-Knoch (9-7) vs. 9-Central Valley (9-8)

4 p.m. at Mars

Coaches: Gary Coe, Knoch; Ray Fernandez, Central Valley

Winner plays: 1-Elizabeth Forward (15-2) on Monday (site, time TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Bailey Rickenbrode, Sr., P/3B, Knoch; Kylie Heid, Jr., SS, Central Valley

Extra bases: The Knights captured a share of the Section 1 title (Highlands) with last Thursday’s 3-1 victory over Burrell in the section finale. Six of Knoch’s starters this season also were regulars during the Knights’ run to a WPIAL third-place finish and trip to states in 2019. Rickenbrode and junior Brynnae Coe share pitching duties for the Knights. Knoch, winners of its last four games in the regular season, swept playoff qualifiers Burrell and Freeport in section play. … Central Valley finished third in Section 3 behind second-seeded Beaver and fourth-seeded Montour. The Warriors split their season series with the Spartans, winning 13-9 on April 14. Junior pitcher/second baseman Abigail Borello leads Central Valley in RBIs (22), and sophomore infielder/outfielder Macy Littler is tops in batting average (.538).

7-Yough (10-4) vs. 10-Freeport (9-6)

3 p.m. at Norwin

Coaches: Art Harvey, Yough; Sam Ross, Freeport

Winner plays: 1-Beaver (14-0) Monday (time, site TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Kaylyn Odelli, Sr., C, Yough; Sydney Selker, Fr., P, Freeport

Extra bases: Yough is seeking its sixth consecutive trip to the quarterfinals. The Cougars had a three-game winning streak halted in a 14-2 loss to West Mifflin. They have strong nonsection wins against Canon-McMillan, Frazier and Penn-Trafford. O’Delli is a leader behind the plate and forms a strong battery with junior pitcher Emma Augustine. … Freeport has won six of its last seven, including a victory over Class 5A playoff team Hampton. Selker has a .512 average with six home runs, 23 runs and 23 RBIs. Freeport has 18 homers. Junior Autumn Powell hits .463 with 25 hits and 21 RBIs.

Class 2A

6-Chartiers-Houston (12-5) vs. 11-Apollo-Ridge (7-4-1)

2 p.m. at Mars

Coaches: Tricia Alderson, Chartiers-Houston; John Kinnamon, Apollo-Ridge

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Frazier (14-3)/14-Riverside (8-5) Monday (site/time TBD) in quarterfinals

Players to watch: Nicolette Kloes, Jr., P/INF, Chartiers-Houston; Bailey Zidek, Jr., SS, Apollo-Ridge

Extra bases: Chartiers-Houston hopes to make a run to its ninth WPIAL title. The Bucs reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals in 2019. They finished runner-up to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Section 1. Junior pitcher/center fielder Bella Hess earned all-section and all-state honors as a freshman in 2019. Alderson owns 388 wins in 27 seasons as a varsity softball coach, including 18 at Chartiers-Houston. … Apollo-Ridge has qualified for the WPIAL postseason for the fourth year in a row. The Vikings finished runner-up to No. 1 Ligonier Valley in Section 2. April Earnest leads Apollo-Ridge with 15 runs batted in. Casey Weightman and Bailey Zidek own 14 RBIs apiece, Cam Kowalczyk has 13, and Addy Baustert 12. Weightman, a pitcher/infielder, will pull double duty Wednesday as she also is the No. 1 seed in the Class AA girls javelin at the WPIAL track and field finals in the morning at Slippery Rock.

