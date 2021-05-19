Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL softball playoff capsules for May 20, 2021

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 2:52 PM

Fox Chapel's Brynn Palmer celebrates with catcher Amelia Herzer after recording an out during their WPIAL Class 5A first round playoff game against Plum on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Gateway High School.

Today’s games

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

11-Franklin Regional (10-6) vs. 14-Fox Chapel (12-6)

2 p.m. at Plum

Coaches: Jim Armstrong, Franklin Regional; Chris Olbrich, Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of 15-Indiana (11-7)/7-Armstrong (13-4) on Tuesday in semifinals

Players to watch: Sydney Jackson, So., C/OF, Franklin Regional; Neena Pietropaolo, Sr., Fox Chapel

Extra bases: Franklin Regional took down the three-time defending WPIAL champions with a 4-1 victory over sixth-seeded West Allegheny in the first round. Jackson belted a three-run homer and drove in four, and Kamaria Kelly added three hits. The Panthers made the semifinals in ‘19. Fox Chapel pulled a stunner in its opener, blanking No. 3 Plum, 2-0. Pietropaolo homered, and Hunter Taylor registered a RBI double for the Foxes, who had not won a playoff game in 20 years. Pitcher Mackenzie Borkovich struck out 12 and allowed two hits in five innings.

Class A

Quarterfinals

1-Leechburg (12-4) vs. 7-Mapletown (9-6)

4 p.m. at Norwin

Coaches: Debbie Fleming, Leechburg; Jeff Cree, Mapletown

Winner plays: Winner of 3-Union (10-7) vs. 6-Greensburg Central Catholic (11-4) Tuesday in semifinals

Players to watch: Madi Blaker, Sr., P/INF, Mapletown; Emma Ritchie, Sr., P/1B, Leechburg

Extra bases: Leechburg is in the WPIAL playoffs for a 34th consecutive season. The Blue Devils shared the Section 3 championship with Springdale. The teams split their season series, each finishing 9-1 in section play. Leechburg features the 1-2 pitching punch of Ritchie and sophomore Anna Cibik. Six Blue Devils batters are hitting .400 or better. Senior McKenna Pierce leads the way with a .538 average (21 of 39) with 16 RBIs, eight doubles and four home runs. Sophomore Karli Mazak owns a team-best 17 RBIs. Mapletown advanced to the quarterfinals with a 12-0 victory over St. Joseph in five innings Tuesday. The Maples had lost first-round games in 2018 and ‘19. Blaker and freshman Devan Clark combined on the shutout, their team’s third of the season. Blaker also drove in a pair of runs, and Riley Pekar, a sophomore second baseman/outfielder went 3 for 3. Mapletown finished third in Section 2 behind No. 1 West Greene and No. 6 Greensburg Central Catholic.

4-South Side (11-3) vs. 5-Springdale (11-3)

3 p.m. at Montour

Coaches: Amy Pieto, South Side; Anthony Pototo, Springdale

Winner plays: Winner of 1-West Greene (15-2) vs. 9-Bishop Canevin (7-6) Tuesday in semifinals

Players to watch: Madi Fischer, Jr., P/1B/OF, South Side; Natalie Woitas, Sr., 1B, Springdale

Extra bases: South Side and Union shared the Section 1 title with 9-1 records. The teams split their season series. The Rams have won seven of their last eight games. South Side dropped down from Class 2A. In 2019, the team lost in the WPIAL first round. The 2017 Rams finished as the Class 2A runners-up in the WPIAL and PIAA tournaments. Madi Fischer, Alison Delong and Lily Shychuck provide offensive pop at the top of the lineup. Springdale rolled into the quarterfinals with an 11-0, five-inning victory over Rochester in the first round Tuesday. The Dynamos, the Section 3 co-champions with No. 2 Leechburg, got a no-hitter from junior Alexis Hrivnak, who struck out 13 and walked none in five innings. Juniors Emily Wilhelm and Brianna Thompson collected three RBIs each, and Woitas and senior Dayna Zezza tallied two RBIs apiece. It was the eighth time this season Springdale scored 11 or more runs in a victory.

