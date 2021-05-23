Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL softball playoff capsules for May 24, 2021

By:

Sunday, May 23, 2021 | 6:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Jaycee Haidze connects on a pitch during the Rams’ game against Valley on April 5, 2021, in Harrison.

Class 4A quarterfinals

Monday

1-Elizabeth Forward (15-2) vs. 8-Knoch (10-7)

5 p.m. at Plum

Coaches: Harry Rutherford, Elizabeth Forward; Gary Coe, Knoch

Winner plays: Winner of 4-Montour (12-5) vs. 5-Highlands (14-4-1) on Wednesday (site, time TBD) in semifinals

Players to watch: Kailey Larcinese, Sr., P, Elizabeth Forward; Olivia Vissari, Sr., SS, Knoch

Extra bases: EF hopes to defend its 2019 WPIAL Class 4A championship. The Warriors began the season with a 2-2 record at a tournament in Florida. Larcinese, a Towson recruit, helped EF post 13 shutouts in its 15 wins. Senior shortstop Anna Resnick and senior catcher Bri Sersevic lead an EF offense averaging 8.6 runs per game. … Knoch, the Section 1 co-champion with Highlands, limited No. 9 Central Valley in a 4-1 first-round win last Wednesday. It was the Knights’ fifth straight win. Vissari homered and finished with two RBIs, and Lindsay Edwards and Sophie Brandon each recorded RBIs in the victory. Bailey Rickenbrode threw a five-hitter.

4-Montour (12-5) vs. 5-Highlands (14-4-1)

6 p.m. at North Allegheny

Coaches: Ken Kutchman, Montour; Jen Koprivinikar, Highlands

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Elizabeth Forward (15-2) vs. 8-Knoch (10-7) on Wednesday (site, time TBD) in semifinals

Players to watch: Joie Beacom, Sr., 2B, Highlands: Onnalee Tomczak, Sr., C/3B, Montour

Extra bases: Montour finished second to Beaver Area (14-0, 12-0) in Section 3-4A. The Spartans won their final three games of the regular season, including a 7-2 victory over Class 5A No. 5 seed and semifinalist Chartiers Valley. Sophomore Mia Arndt is one of the WPIAL’s top hitters. She is batting .656 (42 of 64) with 27 RBIs. Angelina LaMarca (.469, 25 RBIs) and Tomczak (.480) are also top offensive threats. … Section 1 co-champion Highlands routed Blackhawk, 12-0, in the first round for the program’s first playoff win since 2005. Jaycee Haidze finished 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs and got the complete-game win with nine strikeouts and two hits allowed. Abbie Deiseroth also was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI. Beacom and Riley Pointkowski each delivered two hits.

3-West Mifflin (15-4) vs. 6-Burrell (8-6)

3 p.m. at Plum

Coaches: Erik Hilligsberg, West Mifflin; Rick Nealer, Burrell

Winner plays: Winner of 1-Beaver Area (14-0) vs. 7-Yough (11-5) on Wednesday (site, time TBD) in semifinals

Players to watch: Emily Buchleitner, Jr., P, West Mifflin; Katie Armstrong, Soph., P, Burrell

Extra bases: West Mifflin finished second in Section 2 behind No. 1 Elizabeth Forward. Senior shortstop Lauren Yuhas is an Ohio University commit. Titans also are led at the plate by Buchleitner, senior IUP commit Allyssa Schmidt and senior Shippensburg commit Emma Mackulin. Buchleitner has shared pitching duties this season with Addi Hilligsberg. … Caroline Dynka was the hero for Burrell in its 3-2 first-round win over Belle Vernon at Plum with a walk-off single in the eighth. Armstrong continued her strong season, allowing three hits while striking out 12. Burrell owns the second-longest streak of playoff appearances in the Alle-Kiski Valley at 15 seasons. Burrell hopes to snap a four-game quarterfinal losing streak.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Burrell, Elizabeth Forward, Highlands, Knoch, Montour, West Mifflin