Armstrong Sports Hall of Fame to welcome 12 new members

By:

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 | 3:50 PM

Tribune-Review Ford City’s head coach John Bartolovic celebrates as Ford City wins it’s first ever Class AA quarterfinal game against Burrell Oct. 14, 2014, at Deer Lakes High School.

The Armstrong Sports Hall of Fame is back.

After a three-year hiatus because of the covid pandemic, the hall of fame will host an induction banquet April 30, at Laube Hall at Freeport Community Park.

The Class of 2023 is John Bartolovic (football coaching, Ford City), Pamela Hobaugh (basketball, Ford City), Samuel Panchik (football coaching, Ford City), Jennifer Recupero (diving, Ford City), Lizzie (Suwala) Sheaffer (basketball, Ford City), Tom Kunst (football, Kittanning), Cleman Rosenberger Jr. (baseball, Kittanning), Brian Newton (football, Apollo Area), Richard Jamison (basketball, Dayton Area), Tom Phillips (volleyball coaching, Freeport), Keith Swartzlander (baseball, Leechburg) and John Voyten (special award: military, Parks Township).

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased by calling Dennis Wolfe at 724-882-3557.

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Armstrong, Freeport, Leechburg