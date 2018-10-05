Around the WPIAL: Week 6 football updates

By: Tribune-Review

Friday, October 5, 2018 | 7:06 PM

Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review, Imani Christian Academy's Rahmon Hart Jr. pulls down a pass when Jeannette hosted Imani, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018.

If you love high school football, this is the weekend for you.

Week 6 of WPIAL high school football features a slate of intriguing matchups: Gateway at Franklin Regional. Freeport at Deer Lakes. Imani Christian at Clairton.

You can keep track of scores throughout the WPIAL on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.

SCORES: Week 6 WPIAL football