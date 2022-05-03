Avonworth, Beaver stand atop Trib HSSN state softball rankings

Tuesday, May 3, 2022 | 4:38 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Avonworth’s Alivia Lantzy pitches against Mt. Pleasant in a PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal Thursday, June 10, 2021.

One little slip is all it takes sometimes to lose your grip.

That might be the feeling for nine softball teams that lost their spot this week in the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

With the district playoffs on the horizon, sometimes a loss may cost you a spot in the Top 5, but some May victories go a long way toward entering back in with the best in the state.

The quality of good softball teams across Pennsylvania is high, so even a slight stumble could open the door for any number of replacements.

There were two replacements at the top of the rankings as Pennsbury took over for North Penn in Class 6A while Avonworth debuts at No. 1 in 3A, taking over for Mid Valley Secondary Center.

The other four remain intact with West Scranton, 5A, Beaver, 4A, Union City, 2A and Tri-Valley, A still at No. 1.

Here is the latest edition of the Trib HSSN state softball rankings.

Class 6A

Team, record, district, previous

1. Pennsbury, 12-1, 1, 5

2. Haverford, 13-0, 1, 2

3. North Penn, 12-1, 1, 1

4. State College, 12-1, 6, NR

5. Hempfield, 10-1, 7, 4

Out: Chambersburg, 3

Class 5A

1. West Scranton, 13-1, 2, 1

2. Abington Heights, 11-0, 2, 2

3. Pittston Area, 13-0, 2, 5

4. West Chester Rustin, 13-1, 1, NR

5. Penn-Trafford, 12-1, 7, NR

Out: Central Mountain, 6, Trinity, 7

Class 4A

1. Beaver, 12-0, 7, 1

2. Bethlehem Catholic, 12-3, 11, 2

3. Conemaugh Valley, 9-1, 6, NR

4. Yough, 10-1, 7, NR

5. Villa Joseph Marie, 10-2, 1, 4

Out: Northwestern Lehigh, 11, Hamburg, 3

Class 3A

1. Avonworth, 12-2, 7, NR

2. Karns City, 10-1, 9, 5

3. Mid Valley Secondary Center, 11-1, 2, 1

4. Central Columbia, 11-2, 4, 2

5. Cambria Heights, 9-1, 6, 3

Out: Central Cambria, 6

Class 2A

1. Union City, 8-0, 10, 1

2. Frazier, 11-0, 7, 2

3. Laurel, 11-1, 7, 3

4. Everett, 9-0, 5, NR

5. Neshannock, 12-0, 7, NR

Out: Williams Valley, 11, Claysburg-Kimmel, 6

Class A

1. Tri-Valley, 13-0, 11, 1

2. DuBois Central Catholic, 11-1, 9, 2

3. West Greene, 8-3, 7, 5

4. Meyersdale, 9-1, 5, 4

5. Clearfield, 10-1, 9, NR

Out: Glendale, 6

