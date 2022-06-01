Avonworth tops Deer Lakes to claim WPIAL Class 3A softball crown

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 2:52 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Avonworth celebrates with the trophy after beating Deer Lakes in the WPIAL Class 3A softball championship Wednesday, June 1, 2002, at California (Pa.).

Avonworth (17-5) won its second WPIAL softball title in three seasons Wednesday afternoon with an 8-1 victory over Deer Lakes at Cal (Pa.)’s Lilley Field.

Sophomore Alivia Lantzy gave up just three hits, struck out seven and helped herself with a key bunt and a double.

The game was close until the bottom of the fifth when the top-seeded Antelopes put the game away with a five-run outburst.

Sydney Savatt and Cassandra Heinauer had two runs batted in apiece to pace the Avonworth attack.

Anna Bokulich had two of the three hits for the Lancers, now 13-5.

Deer Lakes was going for its third WPIAL title in school history while the Antelopes won it all in 2019, preceding the canceled 2020 season.

This story will be updated.

