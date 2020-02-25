Baldwin assistant hired as Bishop Canevin’s 4th football coach in 4 years

By:

Tuesday, February 25, 2020 | 3:45 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin football players take part in a drill during practice Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

Bishop Canevin has hired former Baldwin assistant Richard Johnson as football coach, the school announced Tuesday.

He becomes the Crusaders’ fourth coach in four years.

Johnson spent the past two seasons at Baldwin, where he worked as a varsity assistant and middle school head coach. He was chosen from among 15 candidates.

He replaces T.J. Wiley, who went 1-9 overall in one season with the Crusaders.

The program has seen three coaches come and go since Bob Jacoby retired in 2013 after 40 seasons. Darren Schoppe coached the team for five seasons (2013-17), and Chris Lucas coached one season (2018).

Canevin hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. The team went 7-23 combined over the past three seasons.

The Crusaders forfeited a game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in September, citing a lack of healthy players.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Bishop Canevin